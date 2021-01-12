Domain Name Impeachment.com Is For Sale or Lease

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Streambank, a leading advisory firm specializing in the sale of intellectual property assets, is marketing the Impeachment.com premium domain name. It is available for sale or lease.

"There is no better time to own the Impeachment.com domain name," remarked Hilco Streambank senior vice president Richelle Kalnit. She added, "the buyer of this domain has the opportunity to be a thought leader and player in a conversation that is at the center of the United States' most talked-about and timely news topic."

Parties interested in acquiring or leasing Impeachment.com should CLICK HERE or contact Hilco Streambank directly using the contact information provided below.

Jack Hazan Executive Vice President [email protected] 212.610.5663 Richelle Kalnit Senior Vice President [email protected] 917.328.7030 Joseph Habert Analyst [email protected] 917.553.9975

For media and press:

Gary C. Epstein

EVP Chief Marketing Officer

Hilco Global

[email protected]

847.418.2712

SOURCE Hilco Streambank