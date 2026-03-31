Dominari 2025 Revenue Surges 487% in 2025, Balance Sheet Strengthens Significantly

Underwriting revenues increased nearly six-fold and liquidity and working capital more than double in 2025

NEW YORK, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dominari Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: DOMH) ("Dominari" or the "Company"), today announced highlights of its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2025, which were filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") in the Company's annual SEC Form 10K.

"In 2025, we achieved remarkable year over year revenue growth of nearly five times the revenue we had in 2024, reflecting strong underwriting activity, added sources of revenue, robust client engagement and disciplined operational execution," said Anthony Hayes, Chief Executive Officer of Dominari. Mr. Hayes further noted that "when excluding non-cash-based expenses, we saw a year over year proforma bottom line improvement of nearly $46 million as compared to 2024 using the same metrics." Mr. Hayes continued, "The explosive growth and expansion of our business reflect the continued efforts and leadership of Dominari's President, Mr. Kyle Wool, and his team of professionals. The Company's financial metrics have improved across the board as we focus on delivering value to our shareholders every day. We look to build upon our success in 2026, and we are excited about the opportunities ahead. Under Mr. Wool's leadership, we expect continued growth with our business model that emphasizes prudent management while also being flexible and a trusted partner to continue to provide exceptional customer service to our clients."

2025 Highlights

Revenue of $123.1 million, up over 487% from the prior year revenue of $21.0 million. Underwriting revenues totaled $79.0 million in 2025 as compared to $11.4 million in 2024, representing a 596% increase year over year. Carried interest totaled $22.7 million or approximately 18% of 2025 total revenue as compared to no such revenue in 2024.

Loss from operations of $55.7 million, an increase of $47.0 million compared to a loss of $8.7 million in 2024, reflecting the increased expenses related to $55.0 million of non-cash stock-based compensation recorded in 2025.

Other income of $42.6 million, an increase of $48.6 million compared to a loss of $6.0 million in 2024. This increase was primarily driven by the increase in the market value of the Company's strategic investment in American Bitcoin Corp., which began trading on the Nasdaq exchange on September 3, 2025 under the ticker symbol "ABTC." The Company sold its ABTC shares in January 2026 for $32.4 million in cash.

Corp., which began trading on the Nasdaq exchange on September 3, 2025 under the ticker symbol "ABTC." The Company sold its ABTC shares in January 2026 for $32.4 million in cash. Net loss to common stockholders of $22.4 million, an increase of $7.7 million compared to a net loss of $14.7 million in 2024. This increased net loss to common stockholders is as a result of a $53.4 million increase in non-cash stock-based compensation costs as well as $7.3 million of tax expense recognized in 2025. Excluding the non-cash stock-based compensation, the non-GAAP adjusted net income (loss) to common stockholders was $32.6 million as compared to a net loss of $13.1 million for 2024, or a $45.6 million increase year over year.

The Company declared $22.2 million of dividends during the year including a $10.0 million dividend announced in December for shareholders of record on January 6, 2026. This represents the first time in the Company's history paying dividends, reflecting the continued commitment to drive shareholder value.

The Company's liquid assets (defined as: "cash, marketable securities, securities owned and receivable from clearing brokers") totaled $94.3 million at the end of 2025, representing an increase of $67.2 million from year-end 2024 or a 248% increase, total assets increased $65.8 million or 140% to $112.9 million, and total stockholders' equity increased by $29.5 million to $69.4 million compared to $39.9 million, or a 74% increase year over year.

DOMINARI HOLDINGS INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets ($ in thousands except share and per share amounts)



December 31,



December 31,





2025



2024

ASSETS

























Cash and cash equivalents

$ 34,005



$ 4,079

Marketable securities



46,516





4,157

Securities owned



9,756





1,616

Receivable from clearing brokers



3,995





17,279

Long-term equity investments



11,744





12,282

Loans to employees



1,767





2,150

Right-of-use assets



2,721





2,944

Notes receivable



—





902

Prepaid expenses and other assets



2,403





1,716

Total assets

$ 112,907



$ 47,125



















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY















Accounts payable and accrued expenses

$ 611



$ 919

Accrued compensation and commissions



17,754





2,057

Accrued dividends payable



10,335





—

Contract liabilities



4,504





1,100

Lease liability



2,841





3,039

Income taxes payable



7,318





—

Other liabilities



173





157

Total liabilities



43,536





7,272



















Stockholders' equity















Preferred stock, $.0001 par value, 50,000,000 authorized















Convertible Preferred Series D: 5,000,000 shares designated; 3,825 shares issued and outstanding as of

December 31, 2025 and 2024; liquidation value of $0.0001 per share



—





—

Convertible Preferred Series D-1: 5,000,000 shares designated; 834 shares issued and outstanding as of

December 31, 2025 and 2024; liquidation value of $0.0001 per share



—





—

Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized; 16,067,435 and 7,037,022 shares

issued as of December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively; 16,067,435 and 6,976,874 shares outstanding

as of December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively



—





—

Additional paid-in capital



337,505





263,820

Treasury stock, as of cost, 0 shares and 60,148 shares as of December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively



—





(501)

Accumulated deficit



(268,134)





(223,466)

Total stockholders' equity



69,371





39,853

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 112,907



$ 47,125



DOMINARI HOLDINGS INC. Consolidated Statements of Operations ($ in thousands except share and per share amounts)



Years Ended December 31,





2025



2024

Revenues











Underwriting services

$ 79,030



$ 11,362

Carried interest



22,681





—

Commissions



19,551





6,065

Interest income



1,272





666

Principal transactions



(872)





2,158

Other revenue



1,442





720

Total revenue



123,104





20,971



















Operating costs and expenses















Compensation and benefits



145,270





21,980

Advisory fees



21,108





116

Legal fees



2,877





722

Professional and consulting fees



3,003





2,666

Other expenses



6,572





4,189

Total operating expenses



178,830





29,673

Loss from operations



(55,726)





(8,702)



















Other income (expenses)















Other income



10





86

Interest income



65





293

Gain on marketable securities, net



42,276





3,085

Realized and unrealized gain (loss) on notes receivable, net



221





(2,347)

Change in carrying value of investments



—





(7,118)

Total other income (expenses)



42,572





(6,001)

Net loss before income tax expense

$ (13,154)



$ (14,703)

Provision for income taxes



7,318





—

Net loss



(20,472)





(14,703)

Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests



1,963





—

Net loss attributable to common stockholders of Dominari Holdings Inc.

$ (22,435)



$ (14,703)



















Net loss per share, basic and diluted















Basic and Diluted

$ (1.57)



$ (2.38)



















Weighted average number of shares outstanding, basic and diluted















Basic and Diluted



14,285,097





6,183,397



DOMINARI HOLDINGS INC. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows ($ in thousands)



Years Ended December 31,





2025



2024

Cash flows from operating activities











Net loss

$ (20,472)



$ (14,703)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:















Amortization of right-of-use assets



223





391

Depreciation



105





105

Change in carrying value of long-term investment



—





7,118

Non-cash underwriting revenues



(27,327)





(176)

Non-cash commission expense



20,341





—

Stock-based compensation – employees



33,978





1,633

Stock-based compensation – advisors



21,029





-

Realized gain on marketable securities



(345)





(6,489)

Unrealized (gain) loss on marketable securities



(42,254)





3,116

Unrealized (gain) loss on securities owned



(1,593)





(1,440)

Realized and unrealized (gain) loss on note receivable



(221)





2,347

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:















Prepaid expenses and other assets



(451)





(122)

Receivable from clearing brokers



13,284





(9,592)

Accounts payable and accrued expenses



(309)





(117)

Accrued compensation and commissions



15,697





1,929

Contract liabilities



3,404





1,100

Right of use asset and liability, net



(198)





(410)

Income taxes payable



7,318





—

Securities owned



441





(1,616)

Other liabilities



91





135

Notes receivable, at fair value - net interest accrued



(21)





57

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities



22,720





(16,734)



















Cash flows from investing activities















Purchase of marketable securities



(18,034)





(6,210)

Sale of marketable securities



17,857





21,174

Collection of principal on note receivable



1,144





1,000

Loans to employees



—





(2,390)

Purchase of long-term investments



—





(150)

Redemption of long-term investments



538





4,316

Collection of loans to employees



383





240

Net cash provided by investing activities



1,888





17,980



















Cash flows from financing activities















Cash paid for Dividends



(11,898)





—

Distributions to non-controlling interest



(1,963)





—

Cash from issuance common stock, net of offering cost



13,551





—

Cash from issuance common stock for exercised warrants



5,628





—

Net cash provided by financing activities



5,318





—



















Net increase in cash and cash equivalents



29,926





1,246

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period



4,079





2,833



















Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$ 34,005



$ 4,079



















Cash paid for interest and taxes

$ 485



$ 9



















Supplemental cash flow disclosures including non-cash activities:















Transfer from long-term investment to marketable securities

$ —



$ 1,033

Right-to-use assets established

$ 228



$ —

Operating lease liabilities established

$ 228



$ —



The press release contains non-GAAP financial measures within the meaning of Regulation G promulgated by the Securities and Exchange Commission. To supplement its consolidated condensed financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the Company provides the additional non-GAAP financial measures of operating income, net income and earnings per share. The Company believes that these non GAAP financial measures are appropriate to enhance understanding of its past performance as well as prospects for future performance. A reconciliation of the differences between these non GAAP financial measures with the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP is shown in the table below.

















DOMINARI HOLDINGS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data)

(Unaudited)





































Years Ended









December 31,









2025 2024























Loss from Operations

$ (55,726) $ (8,702)























Non-cash stock-based compensation

55,007 1,633























Adjusted Loss from Operations

$ (719) $ (7,069)







































Net (loss) attributable to common stockholders' of Dominari Holdings

$ (22,435) $ (14,703)























Non-cash stock-based compensation

55,007 1,633























Adjusted Net Income (loss) attributable to common stockholders' of Dominari Holdings

$ 32,572 $ (13,070)







































Net income (loss) per share, basic and diluted













Basic

$ 2.28 $ (2.11)























Weighted average number of shares outstanding, basic and diluted













Basic

14,285,097 6,183,397









For additional information about Dominari Holdings Inc., please visit: https://www.dominariholdings.com/

About Dominari Holdings Inc.

The Company is a holding company that, through its various subsidiaries, is currently engaged in wealth management, investment banking, sales and trading and asset management. In addition to capital investment, Dominari provides management support to the executive teams of its subsidiaries, helping them to operate efficiently and reduce cost under a streamlined infrastructure. In addition to organic growth, the Company seeks opportunities outside of its current business to enhance shareholder value, including in the AI and Data Center sectors.

Dominari Securities LLC's Mission Statement:

Dominari Securities LLC, a principal subsidiary of Dominari Holdings Inc., is a dynamic, forward-thinking financial services company that seeks to create wealth for all stakeholders by capitalizing on emerging trends in the financial services sector and identifying early-stage future opportunities that are expected to generate a high rate of return for investors.

Securities Brokerage and Registered Investment Adviser Services are offered through Dominari Securities LLC, a Member of FINRA, MSRB and SIPC. Securities brokerage, investment adviser and other non-bank deposit investments are not FDIC insured and may lose some or all of the principal invested. You can check the background of Dominari Securities LLC and its registered investment professionals and review its SEC Form CRS on FINRA's BrokerCheck site at https://brokercheck.finra.org. Information for Dominari Securities LLC and its registered investment professionals as well as its SEC Form CRS may also be found on FINRA's BrokerCheck site.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including without limitation those set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC, which include but are not limited to the Risk Factors set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 relating to its business. Thus, actual results could be materially different. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contacts:

Dominari Holdings Inc.

https://www.dominariholdings.com/

[email protected]

SOURCE Dominari Holdings Inc.