Dominari Releases Letter to Shareholders and Clients

NEW YORK, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dominari Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: DOMH) today released the following letter to clients and shareholders:

Dear Dominari Clients and Shareholders,

As reported in certain media outlets, Dominari Securities LLC (" Dominari " or the " Company ") recently received a letter dated March 8, 2026 from the U.S. House Select Committee on the Strategic Competition Between the United States and the Chinese Communist Party requesting information regarding the underwriting of initial public offerings (IPOs) by Chinese companies. Dominari takes this inquiry seriously and we intend to cooperate with the Committee.

However, I wish to take this opportunity to advise our clients and shareholders that, since Dominari's inception in 2023, total investment banking revenue generated from IPOs has always been a very small portion of Dominari's overall revenue, constituting less than 10% of the total. Further, revenue generated from Chinese IPOs is a fraction of the total IPO revenue. By contrast, since inception, more than 90% of Dominari's total investment banking revenue was generated from non-IPO activity. Said differently, Dominari has never been a large participant in the IPO space and an even smaller participant in the Chinese IPO activity referenced in the March 8, 2026 letter.

To provide an additional frame of reference, Dominari's limited involvement in Chinese IPO activity ceased in 2024. Additionally, Dominari's activity in Hong Kong IPOs, ceased in mid-2025. From the Company's perspective, we chose to focus on American companies. Dominari is an American investment bank focused on building American companies, supporting American innovation, and helping to create American jobs. A focus that we have been executing on, as noted in several of our recent shareholder letters, such as our October 16, 2025 Letter "Dominari Securities Raises Over $1.4 Billion Year-to-Date in Support of American Innovation and Entrepreneurship" or our January 28, 2026, Letter to Shareholders where we referenced how Dominari successfully raised $345 million for New America Acquisition I Corp. Or, where Dominari served as exclusive placement agent for Unusual Machines Inc. on two separate secondary offerings during the past year. The first transaction, completed in May 2025, raised $40 million, followed by a second offering in July 2025 that raised $48.5 million. Unusual Machines is a great American drone company, and we are proud to support their vision.

To conclude, we intend to cooperate with the Committee and to keeping our clients and shareholders informed. I thank you for your support and for being a Dominari shareholder.

Sincerely,

Anthony Hayes

CEO, Dominari Holdings Inc.

For additional information about Dominari Holdings Inc., please visit: https://www.dominariholdings.com/

About Dominari Holdings Inc.

The Company is a holding company that, through its various subsidiaries, is currently engaged in wealth management, investment banking, sales and trading and asset management. In addition to capital investment, Dominari Holdings provides management support to the executive teams of its subsidiaries, helping them to operate efficiently and reduce cost under a streamlined infrastructure. In addition to organic growth, the Company seeks opportunities outside of its current business to enhance shareholder value, including in the AI and Data Center sectors.

Dominari Securities LLC's Mission Statement:

Dominari Securities LLC, a principal subsidiary of Dominari Holdings Inc., is a dynamic, forward-thinking financial services company that seeks to create wealth for all stakeholders by capitalizing on emerging trends in the financial services sector and identifying early-stage future opportunities that are expected to generate a high rate of return for investors.

Securities Brokerage and Registered Investment Adviser Services are offered through Dominari Securities LLC, a Member of FINRA, MSRB and SIPC. Securities brokerage, investment adviser and other non-bank deposit investments are not FDIC insured and may lose some or all of the principal invested. You can check the background of Dominari Securities and its registered investment professionals and review its SEC Form CRS on FINRA's BrokerCheck site at https://brokercheck.finra.org. Information for Dominari Securities LLC and its registered investment professionals as well as its SEC Form CRS may also be found on FINRA's BrokerCheck site.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including without limitation those set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC, which include but are not limited to the Risk Factors set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 relating to its business. Thus, actual results could be materially different. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contacts:

Dominari Holdings Inc.

https://www.dominariholdings.com/

Investor Relations

Hayden IR

Brett Maas, Managing Partner

Phone: (646) 536-7331

Email: [email protected]

www.haydenir.com

SOURCE Dominari Holdings Inc.