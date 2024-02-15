Dominari Securities LLC Serves as Lead Underwriter for $5 Million Initial Public Offering for Unusual Machines

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dominari Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: DOMH) (the "Company") today announced its wholly-owned subsidiary, Dominari Securities LLC, acted as lead underwriter to Unusual Machines (NYSE American: UMAC), an emerging leader in first-person view (FPV) drone technology, in an initial public offering ("Offering") of 1,250,000 shares of common stock at a public offering price of $4.00 per share for gross proceeds of $5.0 million before deducting underwriting discounts and other related expenses.

The shares of Unusual Machines began trading on the NYSE American on February 14, 2024, under the ticker symbol "UMAC". The offering is expected to close on or about February 16, 2024, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

The Offering was conducted on a firm commitment basis. Dominari Securities LLC, Revere Securities LLC, and R.F. Lafferty & Co., Inc. (the "Underwriters") acted as the Underwriters for the Offering. Nason, Yeager, Gerson, Harris & Fumero, P.A. acted as U.S. counsel to the Company and Sichenzia Ross Ference Carmel LLP acted as U.S. counsel to the Underwriters in connection with the Offering.

A registration statement on Form S-1 relating to the Offering has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") (File Number: 333-270519) and was declared effective by the SEC on February 13, 2024. The Offering is being made only by means of a prospectus, forming a part of the registration statement. Copies of the final prospectus relating to the Offering, when available, may be obtained from Dominari Securities LLC by email at [email protected], by standard mail to Dominari Securities LLC, 725 Fifth Avenue, 23rd Floor New York, NY 10022, or by telephone at (212) 393-4500; or from Revere Securities LLC by email at [email protected], by standard mail to Revere Securities LLC, 650 Fifth Avenue, 35th Floor, New York, NY 10019 USA, or by telephone at (212) 688-2238; or from R.F. Lafferty & Co., Inc. by email at [email protected], by standard mail to R.F. Lafferty & Co., Inc., 40 Wall Street, 29th Floor, New York, NY 10005 USA, or by telephone at (212) 293-9090. In addition, copies of the prospectus relating to the Offering may be obtained via the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

For additional information about Dominari Holdings Inc., please visit: https://www.dominariholdings.com/

Dominari Securities LLC's Mission Statement:

Dominari Securities LLC, a principal subsidiary of Dominari Holdings Inc., is a dynamic, forward-thinking financial services company that seeks to create wealth for all stakeholders by capitalizing on emerging trends in the financial services sector and identifying early-stage future opportunities that are expected to generate a high rate of return for investors.

Securities Brokerage and Registered Investment Adviser Services are offered through Dominari Securities LLC, a Member of FINRA, MSRB and SIPC. Securities brokerage, investment adviser and other non-bank deposit investments are not FDIC insured and may lose some or all of the principal invested. You can check the background of Dominari Securities and its registered investment professionals and review its SEC Form CRS on FINRA's BrokerCheck site at https://brokercheck.finra.org. Information for Dominari Securities LLC and its registered investment professionals as well as its SEC Form CRS may also be found on FINRA's BrokerCheck site.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including without limitation those set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC, which include but are not limited to the Risk Factors set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 relating to its business. Thus, actual results could be materially different. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contacts:

Dominari Holdings Inc.

https://www.dominariholdings.com/

Investor Relations

Hayden IR

Brett Maas, Managing Partner

Phone: (646) 536-7331

Email: [email protected]

www.haydenir.com

SOURCE Dominari Holdings Inc.