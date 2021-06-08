Dominguez Firm Attorneys Carlos Perez and Jace Kim Named Super Lawyers® Rising Stars for 2021

LOS ANGELES, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dominguez Firm is proud to announce that Jace Kim and Carlos Perez have been named to the Super Lawyers Rising Stars list for 2021. Both attorneys have been recognized by Super Lawyers in the past. This is Attorney Perez' third straight year on the list. As for Attorney Kim, he was included on the Rising Stars list last year as well.

Super Lawyers Rising Stars Carlos Perez and Jace Kim

Carlos Perez fights for the rights of employees who have had their workplace rights violated. He has skillfully argued cases before state and federal courts on multiple occasions. He handles a variety of employment law claims including wage and hour violations and discrimination. His efforts have helped him successfully recovered millions on behalf of his clients.

Jace Kim is committed to making sure employers with hostile or unsafe work environment are held accountable for their actions. He has helped clients obtain justice for a variety of employment law claims including those involving sexual harassment and wrongful termination. His track record speaks for itself; he has won millions, with over $1.9 million won for clients in one year alone.

"The firm and our clients benefit from having Attorneys Kim and Perez on our team," said J.J. Dominguez, the founder and CEO of The Dominguez Firm. "All of us at The Dominguez Firm are pleased to see their hard work recognized."

The Super Lawyers Rising Star list is compiled using a patented process made up of peer reviews and a rigorous 12 step selection process. Only 2.5% of attorneys across 70 practice areas are chosen. Inclusion in the list is limited to attorneys who are under the age of 40 or who have been practicing law for 10 years or less.

The Dominguez Firm is a powerhouse personal injury and employment law firm that has been helping clients for over 30 years. The firm's award-winning attorneys have recovered over $750 million for deserving clients with a focus on outstanding customer service. For a free consultation, call 800-818-1818.

With offices located in Los Angeles, Beverly Hills, Long Beach, West Covina, Commerce, Gardena, Orange, Riverside, Oxnard, Sacramento, San Jose, San Bernardino, San Diego and Bakersfield, The Dominguez Firm can deploy its resources at a moment's notice.

The Dominguez Firm, LLP

3250 Wilshire Blvd. Suite 2200

Los Angeles, CA 90010

dominguezfirm.com

800-818-1818

Media Contact:

Rosalia Rodriguez

800-818-1818

[email protected]

SOURCE The Dominguez Firm, LLP