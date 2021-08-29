Dominica's Citizenship by Investment Programme Receives Perfect Score for Certainty of Product in FT PWM Report

LONDON, Aug. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In the latest 2021 CBI Index, the Commonwealth of Dominica's Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme was the only one to be awarded a perfect score for its Certainty of Product pillar. The annual report evaluates operating CBI programmes, an initiative that grants citizenship to those that can make a qualifying investment, using nine pillars as a form of measurement.

The Certainty of Product pillar uses five features to determine a programme's ranking. These include longevity, stability, reputation, adaptability and popularity and renown. As one of the oldest programmes on the market, Dominica continues to be a trusted product and a popular option amongst investors. The programme has stood the test of time and has evolved to meet the changing demands of clients. This marks the second year Dominica's CBI Programme has received full marks for its Certainty of Product, making it the only one to do so.

The 2021 CBI Index notes: "For the second year, Dominica achieves a score of 10 in the Certainty of Product Pillar — a result of its transparent and highly renowned programme. At 28 years old and with a track record of good governance, the Dominica CBI Programme has led the way in providing clarity as to how CBI funds are used, this year earmarking US$370m for the construction of an international airport. Furthermore, 2215 applications were approved in the 2019/2020 fiscal year (which runs from 1 July to 30 June) — showing strong interest even amid the Covid-19 pandemic."

Dominica's programme remains the best CBI option in the world, as ranked by the CBI Index for the last five consecutive years. Its appeal derives from the programme's affordability, transparency and the wide-range of benefits it offers its citizens. This includes increased travel freedom to 75% of the world, a second home in a stable democracy and a currency pegged to the US dollar along with the ability to pass citizenship down for generations to come. Dominica also has one of the most family-friendly programmes on the market, recently widening the number of dependants that can be added into an application. This means those that have a larger-family unit can rest assured that the country takes that into consideration.

Those who want to become citizens of Dominica can do so by either contributing to the government fund or buying into selected real estate properties from internationally renowned hoteliers like Hilton, Marriott and Kempinski.

