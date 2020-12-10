Dominica's Secret Bay Launches Phase 2 Sales of 4 New Villas for New Citizenship Investors

LONDON, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Commonwealth of Dominica's Secret Bay resort has completed construction on four new two-story Ti Fey Villas, bringing the total villa count to ten. The resort has also launched its Phase 2 of sales for new citizenship investors, while Phase 1 of the Residences has just a few shares remaining.

Each of the new residential-style, 1,400-square-foot, hillside villas has a private pool, an outdoor rain shower, floor-to-ceiling glass walls, a gourmet kitchen, and a private plunge pool for guests to experience the luxurious Caribbean lifestyle. These new villas also have jungle-to-ocean views that extend to Morne Diablotin, Dominica's highest mountain, and are situated within the Secret Bay's densest rainforest area.

"We're thrilled to launch our next phase of sales for The Residences at Secret Bay," said Gregor Nassief, proprietor of Secret Bay and The Residences at Secret Bay. "We continue to see interest from savvy investors around the world who are seeking a built product, a proven operating and financial performance and a competitive exit strategy with a robust market for resale." In a recent interview with the Caribbean Journal, he also noted that his venture had seen a 70 percent increase in inquiries from Americans seeking second citizenship from Dominica – a mere 2 hours from the southern coast of Florida, US – through a real estate investment.

The Residences at Secret Bay is the only government-approved real estate project in Dominica that offers purchase options to both vacation home buyers and citizenship investors. For the latter route, investors must undergo due diligence, and once passed, can either contribute to a government fund or invest in pre-approved real estate like Secret Bay. Successful applicants obtain second citizenship for themselves and their eligible dependants and become entitled to the benefits associated with Dominican citizenship, including visa-free and visa-on-arrival travel to 140 destinations, ability to diversify wealth, and the right to live, work and study in sunny Dominica.

For years, Dominica's emerging eco-tourism sector has garnered international attention. In 2020, the prestigious Travel + Leisure magazine named Secret Bay as the best resort in the Caribbean, Bermuda and the Bahamas, in the annual World's Best Awards.

Dominica's Prime Minister, Dr the Hon. Roosevelt Skerrit has also praised the project, expressing that "[…] investing in Secret Bay, you can be assured of your investment. You can be assured of a return on your investment. It is a project that cannot be compared to any other in the Caribbean."

