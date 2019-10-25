Dominion Energy Acquires Solar Project That Will Provide Power to Dominion Energy South Carolina

RICHMOND, Va., Oct. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE: D), announced today that it has acquired a solar generating project from First Solar. The facility, owned by the company's contracted generation arm, is expected to enter service later this year and provide power and renewable energy attributes under a Dominion Energy South Carolina contract that was previously filed and accepted in South Carolina.

Construction on the 72-megawatt solar facility has already begun on about 630 acres of land in Beaufort County, S.C. When it is completed, Seabrook Solar will be one of the largest solar arrays in the Palmetto State. The company's contracted generation business also owns and operates two facilities powered by the sun in Jasper County, S.C.

"South Carolina, through the General Assembly and Governor McMaster, has expressed an interest in the benefits of renewable energy," said Keller Kissam, president-Electric Operations. "Dominion Energy South Carolina already has 500 megawatts of utility-scale solar projects that are operating in our service area. We are excited to add to our supply of low-cost, clean energy with this post-merger solar project in South Carolina. We look forward to continuing our work with developers to collaboratively and cost-effectively create a lower-carbon future for our state."

Cayce, S.C.-based Dominion Energy South Carolina, which serves 739,000 electric customer accounts primarily in the Midlands and Low Country, has signed contracts for more than 1,000 megawatts of solar capacity. About half of that capacity has entered service. The utility also serves 384,000 natural gas customer accounts primarily in the Midlands, Low Country and Pee Dee.

Nearly 7.5 million customers in 18 states energize their homes and businesses with electricity or natural gas from Dominion Energy (NYSE: D), headquartered in Richmond, Va. The company is committed to sustainable, reliable, affordable and safe energy and is one of the nation's largest producers and transporters of energy with more than $100 billion of assets providing electric generation, transmission and distribution, as well as natural gas storage, transmission, distribution and import/export services. The company expects to cut generating fleet carbon dioxide emissions 55 percent by 2030 and reduce methane emissions from its gas assets 50 percent by 2030. Please visit www.DominionEnergy.com to learn more.

