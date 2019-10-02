Dominion Energy Announces Organizational Changes

RICHMOND, Va., Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dominion Energy (NYSE: D) today announced organizational changes tied to a new financial and operating reporting structure that will take effect on Dec. 1, 2019. The changes are aimed at improving the company's operating efficiency, customer experience and transparency of its financial disclosures.

The company named two executives to the new position of co-chief operating officer (co-COO).

Robert M. Blue, currently executive vice president (EVP) and president and chief executive officer-Power Delivery Group, and Diane Leopold, currently EVP and president and chief executive officer-Gas Infrastructure Group, were each named EVP and co-COO-Dominion Energy, effective as of December 1.

Two of the company's five new operating segments will report to Blue: Dominion Energy Virginia, the vertically integrated electric utility in Virginia and North Carolina; and Contracted Generation, which includes Millstone Power Station and more than 50 long-term contracted solar facilities.

Leopold will have responsibility for three operating segments – Gas Transmission & Storage, consisting of 14,800 miles of natural gas transmission, gathering and storage pipelines, gas storage operations and the Cove Point LNG facility; Gas Distribution, which has four gas local distribution companies in Idaho, North Carolina, Ohio, Utah, West Virginia and Wyoming; and Dominion Energy South Carolina, a natural gas and electric utility in the Palmetto State.

Also effective on December 1, Carter M. Reid, currently EVP and chief administrative and compliance officer, will become EVP and chief of staff for Dominion Energy, and president of Dominion Energy Services.

Blue, Leopold, Reid and James R. Chapman – EVP, chief financial officer and treasurer – will all continue to report to Thomas F. Farrell, II, chairman, president and chief executive officer.

Farrell said:

"Bob and Diane have led business units at Dominion Energy for a combined decade and bring to their new roles vast understanding of the energy sector and its relationship to customers, and superior leadership skills. Our five new operating segments will be in excellent hands."

The company also named two new segment heads for its realigned reporting structure, also effective December 1. In addition to his new role as co-COO, Blue will serve as president-Dominion Energy Virginia. Daniel G. Stoddard, SVP and chief nuclear officer, will add the role of president-Contracted Generation to his current responsibilities, and report to Blue in that role.

P. Rodney Blevins will continue in his role as president-Dominion Energy South Carolina and will report to Leopold. Donald R. Raikes, president-Gas Distribution, and Paul E. Ruppert, president-Gas Transmission & Storage, will also report to Leopold.

Each of the operating segment presidents will serve on Farrell's senior leadership team.

"We will rely on Bob, Rodney, Don, Paul and Dan to provide outstanding operations and customer service and be exceptional stewards of our shareholders' money," Farrell said.

The company also announced a promotion for one officer, and additional responsibilities for two senior officers.

On December 1:

Corynne S. Arnett , vice president-Customer Service (Power Delivery Group), will be promoted to senior vice president (SVP)-Regulatory Affairs & Customer Experience, reporting to Farrell. Her responsibilities will include oversight of state and federal regulatory strategy, filings and proceedings, as well as designing and implementing corporate strategies and tools for enhancing the customer experience. She will retain responsibility for customer account management centers, customer revenue management and the customer information platform for Dominion Energy Virginia.

Carlos M. Brown , SVP and general counsel, will add the role of chief compliance officer to his title, with the legal, environmental and compliance groups reporting to him. He will continue to report to Farrell.

Edward H. Baine , SVP-Distribution (Power Delivery Group), will become SVP-Power Delivery (Dominion Energy Virginia), reporting to Blue. The new role adds oversight of the utility's 6,600-mile electric transmission system to his current responsibilities for the 57,600-mile distribution system.

For biographies of these executive officers, please click here.

Nearly 7.5 million customers in 18 states energize their homes and businesses with electricity or natural gas from Dominion Energy (NYSE: D), headquartered in Richmond, Va. The company is committed to sustainable, reliable, affordable and safe energy and is one of the nation's largest producers and transporters of energy with more than $100 billion of assets providing electric generation, transmission and distribution, as well as natural gas storage, transmission, distribution and import/export services. The company expects to cut generating fleet carbon dioxide emissions 80 percent by 2050 and reduce methane emissions from its gas assets 50 percent by 2030. Please visit www.DominionEnergy.com to learn more.

