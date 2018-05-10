Dominion Energy Awards $1 Million in Grants to Improve Environment, Encourage Stewardship

Dominion Energy is awarding $1 million in grants through its philanthropic arm, the Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation, to nearly 130 organizations in 12 states working to improve natural spaces or encourage environmental stewardship. Since 2003, Dominion Energy has donated nearly $32 million to a wide variety of environmental projects across its footprint.

"Each year I am impressed by the diverse and meaningful efforts being made in our communities to improve and sustain the environment," said Hunter A. Applewhite, president of the Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation. "These grants support programs and people dedicated to making our world a better, more livable place – one that can be treasured today and passed down to future generations."

A state-by-state listing of all recipients and videos showing the impact of programs are posted online.

The competitive grants program supports environmental education and stewardship projects that preserve, enhance or make nature more accessible. A sampling of 2018 grant recipients includes:



Blue Sky Fund ( Richmond, Va. ), to provide urban youth with environmental field trips and adventure clubs that feature outdoor activities and education.

( ), to provide urban youth with environmental field trips and adventure clubs that feature outdoor activities and education. Therapeutic Adventures, Inc. ( Charlottesville, Va. ), for its adaptive sports program to help people living with disabilities enjoy nature while skiing, paddling, fly-fishing and more.

( ), for its adaptive sports program to help people living with disabilities enjoy nature while skiing, paddling, fly-fishing and more. Virginia Aquarium and Marine Science Center ( Virginia Beach, Va. ), for rescue and treatment of sea turtles hooked by recreational anglers.

( ), for rescue and treatment of sea turtles hooked by recreational anglers. Ann's Circle ( Dowell, Md. ), for a pavilion and outdoor classroom for nature programs, summer camps, family outings and others visiting the Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center.

( ), for a pavilion and outdoor classroom for nature programs, summer camps, family outings and others visiting the Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center. Denison Pequotsepos Nature Center ( Mystic, Conn. ), to give students a deeper understanding of science through environmental investigations of wildlife, plants and habitats.

( ), to give students a deeper understanding of science through environmental investigations of wildlife, plants and habitats. Environmental Education Foundation ( Auburn, N.Y. ), for its New York State Envirothon, a competition testing high school teams on knowledge of natural resources and environmental issues.

( ), for its Envirothon, a competition testing high school teams on knowledge of natural resources and environmental issues. Mineral County Alternative School ( Keyser, W.Va. ), for its recycling program that turns used paper into fire-starter bricks sold by special needs students at the school's general store.

( ), for its recycling program that turns used paper into fire-starter bricks sold by special needs students at the school's general store. Ohio and Erie Canalway Coalition ( Akron, Ohio ), for two beautification projects enhancing a historic towpath trail used by 2.5 million hikers and bikers each year.

About Dominion Energy

Nearly 6 million customers in 19 states heat and cool their homes and power their businesses with electricity or natural gas from Dominion Energy (NYSE: D). The company's record of reliable, safe and clean energy regularly places it among American's most-admired utilities. One of the nation's leading operators of solar energy, Dominion Energy is one of just three companies to have reduced carbon intensity by more than 40 percent since 2000. Headquartered in Richmond, Va., Dominion Energy contributes more than $20 million annually to the community, supports military veterans and their families, and practices responsible environmental stewardship everywhere it operates. To learn more, please visit www.dominionenergy.com, Facebook or Twitter.

