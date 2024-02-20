Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation Donates $1.3 Million to Environmental Nonprofits

Dominion Energy

20 Feb, 2024, 09:00 ET

  • Environmental grants awarded to 114 organizations across 8 states
  • Foundation donated $475,000 to 45 organizations in Virginia
  • Grants focus on environmental education and stewardship initiatives

RICHMOND, Va., Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation recently awarded $1.3 million in environmental grants to 114 nonprofit organizations and K-12 schools across eight states, including $475,000 to 45 organizations in Virginia.

This year's recipients will improve accessibility at nature parks and beaches, implement lessons about honeybees, launch community conservation programs that encourage recycling and wildlife conservation, and engage farmers in more sustainable planting practices, among other exciting projects. 

"We're proud to recognize local organizations that safeguard the environment and create more sustainable communities," said Hunter A. Applewhite, president of the Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation. "These grants reflect our commitment to support meaningful projects in the areas we serve."

The competitive grants support projects that educate about environmental stewardship, protect and preserve habitat, and enhance or make nature more accessible. Some of this year's grants include:

  • Friends of Hollywood Cemetery will restore 4.5-acres of green space known as Long Bottom and improve accessibility for all visitors.
  • Friends of the Occoquan will implement the "Blooms and Barrels: Empowering Communities through Water Conservation" program that promotes sustainable practices for waterways.
  • Sustainable Chesapeake will engage farmers throughout Virginia to demonstrate innovative strategies to plant cover crops and host farm field days.

2023 Virginia Grant Recipients: 

Organization

City

Alliance for the Chesapeake Bay

Richmond

American Horticultural Society

Alexandria

Arlington County Public Schools

Arlington

Belmont Elementary School

Woodbridge

Blessed Sacrament Huguenot School

Powhatan

Bull Run Mountains Conservancy

Broad Run

Charlottesville Area Mountain Bike Club

Charlottesville

Corporate Landing Elementary

Virginia Beach

Cumberland County Public Schools Foundation, Inc.

Cumberland

Elk Hill Farm, Inc.

Goochland

Fairfax County Park Foundation

Fairfax

Four Mile Run Conservancy

Alexandria

Friends of Dyke Marsh

Alexandria

Friends of Hollywood Cemetery

Richmond

Friends of Richmond Community High School

Richmond

Friends of the Occoquan

Woodbridge

Goose Creek Association

Middleburg

Henrico County Public Schools

Henrico

Henricus Foundation

Chester

Hero Kids Foundation

Suffolk

Holiday Lake 4-H Educational Center, Inc.

Appomattox

Ivy Creek Foundation

Charlottesville

James City County/Williamsburg Master Gardener Association

Toano

Keep Virginia Beautiful, Inc.

Richmond

Manassas Battlefield Trust

Manassas

Mathews Land Conservancy

Mathews

Maymont

Richmond

NatureBridge

Triangle

Newport News Public Schools

Newport News

Norfolk Botanical Garden, Inc.

Norfolk

Pink Space Theory

Woodbridge

Rivanna Conservation Alliance, Inc.

Charlottesville

Southampton Academy

Courtland

Staunton Augusta Chapter of Izaak Walton League of America

Staunton

Surry Elementary

Dendron

Sustainable Chesapeake

Richmond

The Colonial Seaport Foundation

Deltaville

The Mariners' Museum

Newport News

Thomas Jefferson High School Partnership Fund

Alexandria

Upper Tennessee River Roundtable

Abingdon

Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center Foundation

Virginia Beach

Virginia Living Museum, Inc.

Newport News

Virginia Science Education Leadership Association

Alexandria

Virginia Society of Ornithology

Williamsburg

Virginia Wesleyan University

Virginia Beach

About the Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation 

About 7 million customers in 15 states energize their homes and businesses with electricity or natural gas from Dominion Energy (NYSE: D). Through its Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation, as well as EnergyShare and other programs, Dominion Energy contributed $46.7 million in 2023 to community causes. The Foundation supports nonprofit causes that meet basic human needs, protect the environment, promote education, and encourage community vitality. Please visit 

www.DominionEnergy.com to learn more. 

About Dominion Energy

About 7 million customers in 15 states energize their homes and businesses with electricity or natural gas from Dominion Energy (NYSE: D), headquartered in Richmond, Va. The company is committed to providing reliable, affordable, and increasingly clean energy every day and to achieving Net Zero emissions by 2050. Please visit DominionEnergy.com to learn more.

