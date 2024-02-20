Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation Donates $1.3 Million to Environmental Nonprofits

20 Feb, 2024, 09:00 ET
- Environmental grants awarded to 114 organizations across 8 states
- Foundation donated $475,000 to 45 organizations in Virginia
- Grants focus on environmental education and stewardship initiatives
RICHMOND, Va., Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation recently awarded $1.3 million in environmental grants to 114 nonprofit organizations and K-12 schools across eight states, including $475,000 to 45 organizations in Virginia.
This year's recipients will improve accessibility at nature parks and beaches, implement lessons about honeybees, launch community conservation programs that encourage recycling and wildlife conservation, and engage farmers in more sustainable planting practices, among other exciting projects.
"We're proud to recognize local organizations that safeguard the environment and create more sustainable communities," said Hunter A. Applewhite, president of the Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation. "These grants reflect our commitment to support meaningful projects in the areas we serve."
The competitive grants support projects that educate about environmental stewardship, protect and preserve habitat, and enhance or make nature more accessible. Some of this year's grants include:
- Friends of Hollywood Cemetery will restore 4.5-acres of green space known as Long Bottom and improve accessibility for all visitors.
- Friends of the Occoquan will implement the "Blooms and Barrels: Empowering Communities through Water Conservation" program that promotes sustainable practices for waterways.
- Sustainable Chesapeake will engage farmers throughout Virginia to demonstrate innovative strategies to plant cover crops and host farm field days.
2023 Virginia Grant Recipients:
|
Organization
|
City
|
Alliance for the Chesapeake Bay
|
Richmond
|
American Horticultural Society
|
Alexandria
|
Arlington County Public Schools
|
Arlington
|
Belmont Elementary School
|
Woodbridge
|
Blessed Sacrament Huguenot School
|
Powhatan
|
Bull Run Mountains Conservancy
|
Broad Run
|
Charlottesville Area Mountain Bike Club
|
Charlottesville
|
Corporate Landing Elementary
|
Virginia Beach
|
Cumberland County Public Schools Foundation, Inc.
|
Cumberland
|
Elk Hill Farm, Inc.
|
Goochland
|
Fairfax County Park Foundation
|
Fairfax
|
Four Mile Run Conservancy
|
Alexandria
|
Friends of Dyke Marsh
|
Alexandria
|
Friends of Hollywood Cemetery
|
Richmond
|
Friends of Richmond Community High School
|
Richmond
|
Friends of the Occoquan
|
Woodbridge
|
Goose Creek Association
|
Middleburg
|
Henrico County Public Schools
|
Henrico
|
Henricus Foundation
|
Chester
|
Hero Kids Foundation
|
Suffolk
|
Holiday Lake 4-H Educational Center, Inc.
|
Appomattox
|
Ivy Creek Foundation
|
Charlottesville
|
James City County/Williamsburg Master Gardener Association
|
Toano
|
Keep Virginia Beautiful, Inc.
|
Richmond
|
Manassas Battlefield Trust
|
Manassas
|
Mathews Land Conservancy
|
Mathews
|
Maymont
|
Richmond
|
NatureBridge
|
Triangle
|
Newport News Public Schools
|
Newport News
|
Norfolk Botanical Garden, Inc.
|
Norfolk
|
Pink Space Theory
|
Woodbridge
|
Rivanna Conservation Alliance, Inc.
|
Charlottesville
|
Southampton Academy
|
Courtland
|
Staunton Augusta Chapter of Izaak Walton League of America
|
Staunton
|
Surry Elementary
|
Dendron
|
Sustainable Chesapeake
|
Richmond
|
The Colonial Seaport Foundation
|
Deltaville
|
The Mariners' Museum
|
Newport News
|
Thomas Jefferson High School Partnership Fund
|
Alexandria
|
Upper Tennessee River Roundtable
|
Abingdon
|
Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center Foundation
|
Virginia Beach
|
Virginia Living Museum, Inc.
|
Newport News
|
Virginia Science Education Leadership Association
|
Alexandria
|
Virginia Society of Ornithology
|
Williamsburg
|
Virginia Wesleyan University
|
Virginia Beach
About the Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation
About 7 million customers in 15 states energize their homes and businesses with electricity or natural gas from Dominion Energy (NYSE: D). Through its Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation, as well as EnergyShare and other programs, Dominion Energy contributed $46.7 million in 2023 to community causes. The Foundation supports nonprofit causes that meet basic human needs, protect the environment, promote education, and encourage community vitality. Please visit
www.DominionEnergy.com to learn more.
About Dominion Energy
About 7 million customers in 15 states energize their homes and businesses with electricity or natural gas from Dominion Energy (NYSE: D), headquartered in Richmond, Va. The company is committed to providing reliable, affordable, and increasingly clean energy every day and to achieving Net Zero emissions by 2050. Please visit DominionEnergy.com to learn more.
