Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation Donates $1.3 Million to Environmental Nonprofits

RICHMOND, Va., Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation recently awarded $1.3 million in environmental grants to 114 nonprofit organizations and K-12 schools across eight states, including $475,000 to 45 organizations in Virginia.

This year's recipients will improve accessibility at nature parks and beaches, implement lessons about honeybees, launch community conservation programs that encourage recycling and wildlife conservation, and engage farmers in more sustainable planting practices, among other exciting projects.

"We're proud to recognize local organizations that safeguard the environment and create more sustainable communities," said Hunter A. Applewhite, president of the Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation. "These grants reflect our commitment to support meaningful projects in the areas we serve."

The competitive grants support projects that educate about environmental stewardship, protect and preserve habitat, and enhance or make nature more accessible. Some of this year's grants include:

Friends of Hollywood Cemetery will restore 4.5-acres of green space known as Long Bottom and improve accessibility for all visitors.

will restore 4.5-acres of green space known as and improve accessibility for all visitors. Friends of the Occoquan will implement the "Blooms and Barrels: Empowering Communities through Water Conservation" program that promotes sustainable practices for waterways.

will implement the "Blooms and Barrels: Empowering Communities through Water Conservation" program that promotes sustainable practices for waterways. Sustainable Chesapeake will engage farmers throughout Virginia to demonstrate innovative strategies to plant cover crops and host farm field days.

2023 Virginia Grant Recipients:

Organization City Alliance for the Chesapeake Bay Richmond American Horticultural Society Alexandria Arlington County Public Schools Arlington Belmont Elementary School Woodbridge Blessed Sacrament Huguenot School Powhatan Bull Run Mountains Conservancy Broad Run Charlottesville Area Mountain Bike Club Charlottesville Corporate Landing Elementary Virginia Beach Cumberland County Public Schools Foundation, Inc. Cumberland Elk Hill Farm, Inc. Goochland Fairfax County Park Foundation Fairfax Four Mile Run Conservancy Alexandria Friends of Dyke Marsh Alexandria Friends of Hollywood Cemetery Richmond Friends of Richmond Community High School Richmond Friends of the Occoquan Woodbridge Goose Creek Association Middleburg Henrico County Public Schools Henrico Henricus Foundation Chester Hero Kids Foundation Suffolk Holiday Lake 4-H Educational Center, Inc. Appomattox Ivy Creek Foundation Charlottesville James City County/Williamsburg Master Gardener Association Toano Keep Virginia Beautiful, Inc. Richmond Manassas Battlefield Trust Manassas Mathews Land Conservancy Mathews Maymont Richmond NatureBridge Triangle Newport News Public Schools Newport News Norfolk Botanical Garden, Inc. Norfolk Pink Space Theory Woodbridge Rivanna Conservation Alliance, Inc. Charlottesville Southampton Academy Courtland Staunton Augusta Chapter of Izaak Walton League of America Staunton Surry Elementary Dendron Sustainable Chesapeake Richmond The Colonial Seaport Foundation Deltaville The Mariners' Museum Newport News Thomas Jefferson High School Partnership Fund Alexandria Upper Tennessee River Roundtable Abingdon Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center Foundation Virginia Beach Virginia Living Museum, Inc. Newport News Virginia Science Education Leadership Association Alexandria Virginia Society of Ornithology Williamsburg Virginia Wesleyan University Virginia Beach

