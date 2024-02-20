Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation Donates $1.3 Million to Environmental Nonprofits

  • 12 Utah organizations receive $182,500 from the Foundation
  • Environmental grants awarded to 114 organizations across 8 states
  • Grants focus on environmental education and stewardship initiatives

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation has awarded $1.3 million in environmental grants to 114 organizations across eight states, including $182,500 to 12 organizations in Utah.

This year's recipients will beautify local parks, restore and preserve waterways, host environmental education programs, protect native plants, and launch outdoor science programs, among other exciting projects.

"We're proud to recognize local organizations that safeguard the environment and create more sustainable communities," said Hunter A. Applewhite, president of the Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation. "These grants reflect our commitment to support meaningful projects in the areas we serve."

The competitive grants support projects that educate about environmental stewardship, protect and preserve habitat, and enhance or make nature more accessible. Some of this year's grants include:

  • Canyonlands Field Institute, Inc. will launch an outdoor education program, which includes citizen science service-learning project and STEM curriculum that emphasizes the value of a sense of place and teambuilding.
  • Summit Land Conservancy will run 15 conservation projects across the Wasatch Back to protect wildlife as well as the Kamas Valley aquifer, which is vital to the health of the Weber River, its tributaries, and the larger watershed.
  • The Jordan River Foundation will purchase understory plants and seeds to add to the success seen in the tall pot plantings, which allows native plants to thrive in place of the invasive plants.

2023 Utah Grant Recipients:

Organization

City

Canyonlands Field Institute, Inc.

Moab

Ducks Unlimited

Syracuse

Friends of Arches and Canyonlands

Moab

Grand Staircase Escalante Partners

Escalante

Red Butte Garden & Arboretum

Salt Lake City

Summit Land Conservancy

Park City

The Jordan River Foundation

Salt Lake City

The Leonardo Museum

Salt Lake City

The Living Planet

Draper

The Nature Conservancy

Salt Lake City

Utah Clean Air Partnership (UCAIR)

Salt Lake City

Youth Garden Project

Moab

About the Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation 

About 7 million customers in 15 states energize their homes and businesses with electricity or natural gas from Dominion Energy (NYSE: D). Through its Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation, as well as EnergyShare and other programs, Dominion Energy contributed $46.7 million in 2023 to community causes. The Foundation supports nonprofit causes that meet basic human needs, protect the environment, promote education, and encourage community vitality. Please visit

www.DominionEnergy.com to learn more.

About Dominion Energy

About 7 million customers in 15 states energize their homes and businesses with electricity or natural gas from Dominion Energy (NYSE: D), headquartered in Richmond, Va. The company is committed to providing reliable, affordable, and increasingly clean energy every day and to achieving Net Zero emissions by 2050. Please visit DominionEnergy.com to learn more.

