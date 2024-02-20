Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation Donates $1.3 Million to Environmental Nonprofits

12 Utah organizations receive $182,500 from the Foundation

Environmental grants awarded to 114 organizations across 8 states

Grants focus on environmental education and stewardship initiatives

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation has awarded $1.3 million in environmental grants to 114 organizations across eight states, including $182,500 to 12 organizations in Utah.

This year's recipients will beautify local parks, restore and preserve waterways, host environmental education programs, protect native plants, and launch outdoor science programs, among other exciting projects.

"We're proud to recognize local organizations that safeguard the environment and create more sustainable communities," said Hunter A. Applewhite, president of the Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation. "These grants reflect our commitment to support meaningful projects in the areas we serve."

The competitive grants support projects that educate about environmental stewardship, protect and preserve habitat, and enhance or make nature more accessible. Some of this year's grants include:

Canyonlands Field Institute, Inc. will launch an outdoor education program, which includes citizen science service-learning project and STEM curriculum that emphasizes the value of a sense of place and teambuilding.

will launch an outdoor education program, which includes citizen science service-learning project and STEM curriculum that emphasizes the value of a sense of place and teambuilding. Summit Land Conservancy will run 15 conservation projects across the Wasatch Back to protect wildlife as well as the Kamas Valley aquifer, which is vital to the health of the Weber River, its tributaries, and the larger watershed.

will run 15 conservation projects across the Wasatch Back to protect wildlife as well as the Kamas Valley aquifer, which is vital to the health of the Weber River, its tributaries, and the larger watershed. The Jordan River Foundation will purchase understory plants and seeds to add to the success seen in the tall pot plantings, which allows native plants to thrive in place of the invasive plants.

2023 Utah Grant Recipients:

Organization City Canyonlands Field Institute, Inc. Moab Ducks Unlimited Syracuse Friends of Arches and Canyonlands Moab Grand Staircase Escalante Partners Escalante Red Butte Garden & Arboretum Salt Lake City Summit Land Conservancy Park City The Jordan River Foundation Salt Lake City The Leonardo Museum Salt Lake City The Living Planet Draper The Nature Conservancy Salt Lake City Utah Clean Air Partnership (UCAIR) Salt Lake City Youth Garden Project Moab

