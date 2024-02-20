Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation Donates More than $251,000 in Environmental Grants to South Carolina Nonprofits

More than $1.3 million to nonprofits across Dominion Energy's nationwide footprint

13 organizations in South Carolina are supported by grants

Grants focus on environmental education and stewardship initiatives

CAYCE, S.C., Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation has awarded more than $251,000 in environmental stewardship grants to 13 nonprofit organizations and K-12 schools across South Carolina.

This year's Environmental Education and Stewardship Grant recipients will beautify nature trails and waterways, improve accessibility at local parks, track the migratory patterns of small animals, plant trees, protect forests in the watershed, grow hydroponic gardens, and host farm-to-school educational programs among other exciting projects.

The Foundation provided more than $1.3 million in environmental stewardship grants to support 114 organizations across eight states in Dominion Energy's service territory.

"We're proud to recognize local organizations that safeguard the environment and create more sustainable communities," said Hunter A. Applewhite, president of the Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation. "These grants reflect our commitment to support meaningful projects in the areas we serve."

The competitive grants support projects that educate about environmental stewardship, protect, and preserve habitat, and enhance or make nature more accessible. Some of this year's grants include:

Charleston County Parks Foundation will implement the Motus Wildlife Tracking System at Caw Caw Interpretive Center, which uses radio telemetry stations to track movements of small migratory animals, including birds, bats, and butterflies.

2023 South Carolina Grant Recipients:

Organization City Boys Farm, Inc. Newberry Brookdale Elementary School Orangeburg Charleston County Parks Foundation Charleston Charleston Parks Conservancy Charleston Dorchester Two Educational Foundation Summerville Environmental Education Association of

South Carolina Columbia Green Heart Project Inc. Charleston Keep the Midlands Beautiful West Columbia Nemours Plantation Wildlife Foundation Yemassee Northwoods Middle School North Charleston Richland Soil and Water Conservation District Columbia Saluda Shoals Foundation Columbia The Nature Conservancy in South Carolina Mount Pleasant

About the Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation

About 7 million customers in 15 states energize their homes and businesses with electricity or natural gas from Dominion Energy (NYSE: D). Through its Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation, as well as EnergyShare and other programs, Dominion Energy contributed $46.7 million in 2023 to community causes. The Foundation supports nonprofit causes that meet basic human needs, protect the environment, promote education, and encourage community vitality. Please visit www.DominionEnergy.com to learn more.

About Dominion Energy

