Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation Donates More than $251,000 in Environmental Grants to South Carolina Nonprofits

  • More than $1.3 million to nonprofits across Dominion Energy's nationwide footprint
  • 13 organizations in South Carolina are supported by grants
  • Grants focus on environmental education and stewardship initiatives

CAYCE, S.C., Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation has awarded more than $251,000 in environmental stewardship grants to 13 nonprofit organizations and K-12 schools across South Carolina.

This year's Environmental Education and Stewardship Grant recipients will beautify nature trails and waterways, improve accessibility at local parks, track the migratory patterns of small animals, plant trees, protect forests in the watershed, grow hydroponic gardens, and host farm-to-school educational programs among other exciting projects.

The Foundation provided more than $1.3 million in environmental stewardship grants to support 114 organizations across eight states in Dominion Energy's service territory.

"We're proud to recognize local organizations that safeguard the environment and create more sustainable communities," said Hunter A. Applewhite, president of the Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation. "These grants reflect our commitment to support meaningful projects in the areas we serve."

The competitive grants support projects that educate about environmental stewardship, protect, and preserve habitat, and enhance or make nature more accessible. Some of this year's grants include:

  • Charleston County Parks Foundation will implement the Motus Wildlife Tracking System at Caw Caw Interpretive Center, which uses radio telemetry stations to track movements of small migratory animals, including birds, bats, and butterflies.
  • Saluda Shoals Foundation will enhance nature trails, install interpretative signage, and increase accessibility at the Saluda Shoals Park.
  • The Nature Conservancy in South Carolina will facilitate a comprehensive approach to land protection to protect forests in the watershed that are important for drinking water.

2023 South Carolina Grant Recipients:

Organization

City

Boys Farm, Inc.

Newberry

Brookdale Elementary School

Orangeburg

Charleston County Parks Foundation

Charleston

Charleston Parks Conservancy

Charleston

Dorchester Two Educational Foundation

Summerville

Environmental Education Association of
South Carolina

Columbia

Green Heart Project Inc.

Charleston

Keep the Midlands Beautiful

West Columbia

Nemours Plantation Wildlife Foundation

Yemassee

Northwoods Middle School

North Charleston

Richland Soil and Water Conservation District

Columbia

Saluda Shoals Foundation

Columbia

The Nature Conservancy in South Carolina

Mount Pleasant

About the Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation

About 7 million customers in 15 states energize their homes and businesses with electricity or natural gas from Dominion Energy (NYSE: D). Through its Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation, as well as EnergyShare and other programs, Dominion Energy contributed $46.7 million in 2023 to community causes. The Foundation supports nonprofit causes that meet basic human needs, protect the environment, promote education, and encourage community vitality. Please visit www.DominionEnergy.com to learn more. 

About Dominion Energy

About 7 million customers in 15 states energize their homes and businesses with electricity or natural gas from Dominion Energy (NYSE: D), headquartered in Richmond, Va. The company is committed to providing reliable, affordable, and increasingly clean energy every day and to achieving Net Zero emissions by 2050. Please visit DominionEnergy.com to learn more.

