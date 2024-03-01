Dominion Energy Concludes Business Review; Hosting Previously Announced Investor Meeting Today

RICHMOND, Va., March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As previously announced, Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE: D) will host an investor meeting starting at 8:00 a.m. ET today, March 1, 2024. The members of the senior management team plan to discuss Dominion Energy's overall strategy, provide comprehensive and multi-year financial and capital investment guidance, and participate in Q&A.

The presentation will be available live via online webcast accessible through the company's investor relations information pages at investors.dominionenergy.com . Participants will be given instructions during the presentation on how to submit questions virtually.

A replay of the webcast will be available on the investor information pages following the event.

Following the event, the company will initiate a comprehensive investor engagement program that will allow management to meet with the company's existing and prospective investors as well as other stakeholders.

About Dominion Energy

About 7 million customers in 15 states energize their homes and businesses with electricity or natural gas from Dominion Energy (NYSE: D), headquartered in Richmond, Va. The company is committed to providing reliable, affordable, and increasingly clean energy every day and to achieving Net Zero emissions by 2050. Please visit DominionEnergy.com to learn more.

SOURCE Dominion Energy