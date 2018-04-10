Dominion Energy Cove Point Enters Commercial Service for Liquefied Natural Gas Export

RICHMOND, Va., April 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dominion Energy Cove Point (DECP) liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal has entered commercial service for natural gas liquefaction and export. After completing a planned maintenance outage, the facility has been ramping up to full production of LNG from natural gas provided by its export customers since late March. DECP will produce LNG for ST Cove Point, which is the joint venture of Sumitomo Corporation and Tokyo Gas, and for Gail Global (USA) LNG, the U.S. affiliate of GAIL (India) LTD, under 20-year take-or-pay contracts.