Dominion Energy Receives Emergency Response Award for Hurricane Isaias Recovery Efforts

RICHMOND, Va., Jan. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dominion Energy received the Emergency Response Award from the Edison Electric Institute (EEI) for its outstanding recovery and assistance efforts in response to Hurricane Isaias.

The storm caused 508,000 customer outages across Dominion Energy Virginia's service territory, making it the 10th largest restoration effort in company history. Dominion Energy crews restored service to all customers within three days of peak impact. This marks the 10th time the company has received the Emergency Response Award from EEI.

"This award belongs to our dedicated colleagues who work tirelessly to restore power to our customers when disaster strikes," said Ed Baine, President - Dominion Energy Virginia. "We appreciate the sacrifice that our crews make to serve our customers, as we have seen time and again throughout the pandemic."

After making landfall along the North Carolina / South Carolina coastline as a category 1 hurricane, Tropical Storm Isaias entered Dominion Energy Virginia's service territory in the early morning hours of August 4. Sustained winds of 35-45 miles per hour and gusts running between 55-65 mph were common across our service territory, with a 76 mph gust recorded in southeastern, Virginia. Seven tornadoes, with winds as high as 140 mph, were spawned as Isaias moved through North Carolina and Virginia.

"In the midst of a global pandemic and often in the most hazardous of conditions, Dominion Energy and its frontline employees worked around-the-clock to restore service safely and quickly," said EEI President Tom Kuhn. "The dedication of Dominion Energy's crews to restore service throughout Virginia after Hurricane Isaias illustrates their commitment to customers. They are truly deserving of this award."

More than 7 million customers in 16 states energize their homes and businesses with electricity or natural gas from Dominion Energy (NYSE: D), headquartered in Richmond, Va.

