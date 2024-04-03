Dominion Energy Urges Customers to Stay Safe, Contact 811 Before Digging

April is National Safe Digging Month

RICHMOND, Va., April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As warmer weather brings an increase in outdoor home improvement projects, Dominion Energy is reminding the public to stay safe and contact 811 to have their underground utility lines marked before any digging project begins.

Landscaping, irrigation and fence installations are among the projects that routinely cause damage to underground utility lines. According to the Common Ground Alliance, a utility line is damaged every six minutes in the United States. 31 percent of these damages are caused by property owners who fail to contact 811 prior to breaking ground.

To prevent injuries, service outages and traffic disruptions, Virginia law requires contractors and property owners to contact 811 and allow at least two working days before excavation begins.

"National Safe Digging Month serves as a timely reminder for everyone to take advantage of this free service to protect themselves, their communities and the reliability of the power grid. Underground power lines play an important role in providing our customers the reliable energy they count on to power their homes and businesses every day," said Sylvia White, Director of Electric Distribution Operations Centers for Dominion Energy Virginia. "Safeguarding our underground utilities is our No. 1 priority, with third-party damage posing the biggest threat."

Call 811 or visit VA811.com to submit a request. Professional locators will mark utility lines with flags or paint at no charge. Once all utility lines have been marked, careful digging around the marks can begin.

To learn more about the importance of safe digging and 811, visit DominionEnergy.com/safety/call-before-you-dig.

