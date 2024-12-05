Dominion Energy Virginia Offers Energy-Saving Tips, Programs and Bill Payment Assistance for Winter

RICHMOND, Va., Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This winter, Dominion Energy Virginia is reminding customers of simple energy-saving tips, as well as the programs that help customers save on their energy use and provide bill payment assistance for those in need.

"Heating your home during the winter months can require a lot more energy," said Ed Baine, President of Dominion Energy Virginia. "Dominion Energy has tools and programs to help all customers manage their energy bills, including budget billing and energy efficiency programs. By using these programs, and following simple energy-saving tips, customers can help lower their monthly power bills and manage their energy use."

Follow these tips to conserve energy use this winter:

Manage your thermostat. Set the thermostat at 68° or as low as is comfortable.

Set the thermostat at 68° or as low as is comfortable. Replace air filters regularly. Dirty air filters can increase energy usage, damage the heating system and compromise air quality.

Dirty air filters can increase energy usage, damage the heating system and compromise air quality. Check your water heater. Set the water heater's temperature to 120° unless the manufacturer's guidelines require a higher setting.

Set the water heater's temperature to 120° unless the manufacturer's guidelines require a higher setting. Measure attic insulation. Ensure attic insulation is at least 12 inches deep. Add more insulation (R-38 or higher) if needed.

Ensure attic insulation is at least 12 inches deep. Add more insulation (R-38 or higher) if needed. Caulk, seal and weather-strip. Check for drafts around all seams, cracks and openings. Caulk and seal around windows and replace old weather stripping around doors.

Higher energy bills can be common in the winter. Learn more about other causes of high bills and steps you can take to save energy and lower your bill.

Energy-Saving Programs and Bill Payment Assistance

Dominion Energy offers a number of programs that help customers save even more on their energy use, as well as bill payment assistance for customers in need:

Virtual Energy Audits

Find out how you could improve your home's energy efficiency by completing a Virtual Energy Audit. You'll also receive an energy savings kit at no cost. To learn more visit domsavings.com/home-program/virtual-audit-quiz.





Find out how you could improve your home's energy efficiency by completing a Virtual Energy Audit. You'll also receive an energy savings kit at no cost. To learn more visit domsavings.com/home-program/virtual-audit-quiz. Budget Billing

Our budget billing program helps customers avoid seasonal fluctuations with their power bills. Monthly budget bill amounts are based on the average of the customer's previous 12 months of usage. Customers may sign into their account online to see if they qualify.





Our budget billing program helps customers avoid seasonal fluctuations with their power bills. Monthly budget bill amounts are based on the average of the customer's previous 12 months of usage. Customers may sign into their account online to see if they qualify. Energy Usage Alerts

Sign up for free Energy Alerts and avoid a surprising bill. You'll receive an email, text or both when your energy usage exceeds the threshold you set. This gives you more time to conserve energy before the bill arrives. To learn more visit dominionenergy.com/virginia/billing/energy-usage-alerts.





Sign up for free Energy Alerts and avoid a surprising bill. You'll receive an email, text or both when your energy usage exceeds the threshold you set. This gives you more time to conserve energy before the bill arrives. To learn more visit dominionenergy.com/virginia/billing/energy-usage-alerts. Percentage of Income Payment Plan (PIPP)

PIPP is a new year-round bill assistance program for income-challenged customers. Customers below 150% of the federal poverty level are eligible to have their monthly power bill capped at 6-10% of their income, depending on their primary heat source. For more information visit dominionenergy.com/virginia/billing/energy-assistance#pipp.





PIPP is a new year-round bill assistance program for income-challenged customers. Customers below 150% of the federal poverty level are eligible to have their monthly power bill capped at 6-10% of their income, depending on their primary heat source. For more information visit dominionenergy.com/virginia/billing/energy-assistance#pipp. EnergyShare Bill Payment Assistance and Weatherization Programs

Dominion Energy Virginia's EnergyShare program offers up to $600 in bill payment assistance from October 1 through May 31. The program is not income-based, so anyone in need of assistance may qualify. Customers who take advantage of this program may also be eligible to receive a free home energy assessment and free energy efficiency upgrades to save on their energy costs. To learn more visit Virginia 211.

A full list of all Dominion Energy customer assistance options is available here: www.dominionenergy.com/virginia/billing/energy-assistance or by calling: 866-DOM-HELP (866-366-4357).

For a full list of Dominion Energy's Energy Conservation Programs, click here: www.dominionenergy.com/virginia/save-energy.

View the Spanish version of this press release.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy (NYSE: D), headquartered in Richmond, Va., provides regulated electricity service to 3.6 million homes and businesses in Virginia, North Carolina, and South Carolina, and regulated natural gas service to 500,000 customers in South Carolina. The company is one of the nation's leading developers and operators of regulated offshore wind and solar power and the largest producer of carbon-free electricity in New England. The company's mission is to provide the reliable, affordable, and increasingly clean energy that powers its customers every day. Please visit DominionEnergy.com to learn more.

SOURCE Dominion Energy