Dominion Financial Ranks Among the Nation's Top Private Lenders for Fix-and-Flip, DSCR, and New Construction for the Second Consecutive Year

BALTIMORE, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dominion Financial, a nationwide private real estate lender headquartered in Baltimore, secured top placements in the Scotsman Guide 2026 Top Private Lenders report, marking the second consecutive year the company has claimed national recognition across multiple loan categories. Dominion Financial ranked 5th in Multifamily loans, 8th in DSCR loans, 9th in New Construction loans, 11th in Fix and Flip loans, and 15th overall.

What Sets Dominion Financial Apart as a Top Private Lender

Dominion Financial was built by real estate investors who have firsthand experience with the same market conditions, tight timelines, and capital constraints their clients navigate daily. That perspective shapes how the company underwrites, structures, and closes deals, and it is difficult to replicate.

"We've had two consecutive years of being recognized at the top of our industry, and none of it happens without the investors who keep bringing us their deals. We've lived through the same headaches they have. That shared experience is what drives how we lend," said Jack BeVier, Partner at Dominion Financial.

That same mindset drives continuous product development. This year, Dominion Financial launched Express Rental Loans, offering DSCR closings in as little as 10 days alongside an established DSCR price-beat guarantee.

"What hasn't changed is our obsession with execution," said Wade Susini, Chief Lender at Dominion Financial. "Whether it's a fix-and-flip closing under pressure or a rental investor who needs certainty on rate and timeline, we've built our team and our products around moving at the speed the deal requires."

A Full Suite of Private Lending Solutions for Real Estate Investors

Founded in 2002 and lending in 49 states, Dominion Financial offers a full suite of financing solutions for real estate investors, including:

Fix-and-Flip Loans: up to 100% financing on acquisition and rehab for qualifying borrowers, with no-appraisal requirements on short-term bridge loans

30-Year DSCR Rental Loans: long-term financing for stabilized rental properties with a price-beat guarantee

Ground-Up Construction Loans: financing for new residential construction projects nationwide

Multifamily Bridge Loans: short-term bridge financing for multifamily acquisitions and repositioning

Back-to-back Scotsman Guide recognition reflects what borrowers have known for years: when execution is consistent, the results speak for themselves.

As the private lending landscape grows more competitive, Dominion Financial continues to invest in the people, processes, and products that keep experienced investors coming back.

About Dominion Financial

As a privately owned nationwide lender, we offer a full suite of residential real estate financing solutions, ranging from Fix & Flip and 30-Year Rental to Ground-Up Construction and Multifamily Bridge Loans. We are a convenient one-stop shop for all your real estate investment needs. To learn more, visit https://dominionfinancialservices.com.

For media inquiries, please contact Brooke Rubright at [email protected].

SOURCE Dominion Financial Services