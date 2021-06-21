Domino 4.4 Boosts Data Scientists' Ability to Work the Way They Want and Maximize Productivity

SAN FRANCISCO, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Domino Data Lab , provider of the leading Enterprise MLOps platform trusted by over 20% of the Fortune 100, today announced the availability of Domino 4.4. This new update re-imagines the data science workbench, putting the most important capabilities a data scientist needs to solve the world's critical problems at their fingertips. Domino 4.4 introduces several new features, including Durable Workspaces and CodeSync, that support a more productive way for data scientists to work.

The newly imagined data science workbench in Domino 4.4 reduces the amount of manual and mundane work that data science teams must do to manage code and gain access to data to maximize impact on their business. It integrates seamlessly with modern IT stacks to enable data science work to be done within the enterprise. Also, governed and secure access is provided to new and novice users, with guardrails that protect against lost work, unintentional runs, and significant cloud compute bills.

"With Domino, our data scientists can read models and write code on day one, and spend more time doing the things they're good at," said Taylor Horton, senior director of data science at Cox Automotive. "Domino 4.4 brings the power of Git to our team in a way that's seamless, and provides intuitive workspaces so data scientists with different approaches all feel at home."

Domino's ability to accelerate the time to onboard new team members equates to significant savings for companies – an estimated 200 hours per year per data scientist and nearly $1M over the course of three years, according to a recent study by Forrester Consulting, "The Total Economic Impact (TEI) of the Domino Enterprise MLOps Platform." This study cited Domino's intuitive interface and support for familiar tools as the reason why little or no training is necessary and on average, each data scientist is productive in just one day as opposed to two weeks in prior environments.

"Data scientists are at their best when they're laser-focused on the models that help companies solve the world's most important problems," said Nick Elprin, co-founder and CEO at Domino Data Lab. "In Domino 4.4, we reimagined the ideal workbench for data scientists to unleash their productivity and let them focus on breakthrough research, not DevOps distractions."

Liberating Data Science from Toil

The Domino Enterprise MLOps platform centralizes data science work and infrastructure across the enterprise for collaborative building, training, deploying, and managing of models faster and more efficiently. With Domino, data science teams are free to innovate faster, reuse each other's work and collaborate more efficiently — without the need for IT teams to manage and govern infrastructure.

Domino 4.4 delivers powerful new capabilities, including:

Durable Workspaces – This innovative new feature releases teams from the confines of a single workspace, where they must do their work, commit the results, and close the workspace before moving on to the next task. Durable Workspaces enable data scientists to operate with multiple development environments open at the same time, with the ability to commit work to version control whenever they want. This new way of working allows data science teams to:

Maximize productivity by running multiple simultaneous environments, with data and other artifacts that persist across sessions.

Eliminate lost work with robust and resilient sandboxes for experimentation that allow work to be committed to version control whenever data scientists want.

Save infrastructure costs by stopping, editing, and resuming workspace configurations to match the task at hand.

CodeSync – Domino automatically tracks all aspects of experimentation so data science work is reproducible, discoverable, and reusable – increasing the throughput of data science teams and mitigating regulatory risk. Domino's market-leading reproducibility capabilities are now enhanced by CodeSync to provide native integration with widely used Git repositories (e.g. GitHub , GitLab , Bitbucket ). This new technology allows data science teams to:

Improve compliance and governance by integrating data science code across a company's continuous integration and continuous delivery (CI/CD) workflows in an established enterprise Git server.

Simplify the versioning of code, with more control over syncing, branching, and merging of complex workflows.

Enhance team collaboration and their ability to reproduce work with code, data, and other materials needed for data science in a centralized system.

External NFS Volumes – With Domino 4.4, external Network File System (NFS) volumes can now be mounted directly to the Domino file system to expedite access to local data. By eliminating the need to copy data into the cloud, and the associated security risk, data scientists can:

Connect to and utilize more types of data outside Domino for greater experimentation.

Work seamlessly with immediate access to data without moving it around as required with inflexible cloud vendor tools.

Improve the performance of storage latency-sensitive workloads.

Encryption in Transit – Sometimes it's necessary to move data between sites, which places it at risk if communications are intercepted. With Domino 4.4, teams can leverage encryption in transit to reduce risk using Transport Layer Security (TLS) – an industry-standard method for encrypting data in transit.

Existing Domino customers can upgrade to this new release immediately. New users who would like to try Domino can do so at dominodatalab.com/trial .

Additional Resources

About Domino Data Lab

Domino Data Lab powers model-driven businesses with its leading Enterprise MLOps platform that accelerates the development and deployment of data science work while increasing collaboration and governance. More than 20 percent of the Fortune 100 count on Domino to help scale data science, turning it into a competitive advantage. Founded in 2013, Domino is backed by Sequoia Capital and other leading investors. For more information, visit dominodatalab.com .

SOURCE Domino Data Lab

Related Links

www.dominodatalab.com

