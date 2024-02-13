Domino Data Lab Wins Two Dresner Tech Innovation Awards

Enterprise AI Platform Recognized for Market Leadership in Two Categories

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Domino Data Lab , provider of the leading Enterprise AI platform trusted by over 20% of the Fortune 100, today announced it has been named a 2023 Technology Innovation Awards winner by Dresner Advisory Services in multiple categories:

AI, Data Science + Machine Learning : includes statistics, modeling, machine learning, and data mining used to analyze facts to make predictions about future or otherwise unknown events.

ModelOps : the discipline of defining, implementing, monitoring, automating, and improving the life cycle of analytical models, including but not limited to artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) models.

The Technology Innovation Awards are given to the top-ranked vendors in Dresner Advisory's 2023 Wisdom of Crowds® thematic market reports.

"We are honored by the recognition of Dresner's Technology Innovation Awards in AI, Data Science, ML, and ModelOps," said Chris Lauren, SVP of Product at Domino. "I'm deeply proud of our commitment to responsible AI, delivering transformative capabilities to enable our customers to successfully deliver incredibly impactful predictive and generative AI projects. This recognition fuels our passion, and we eagerly anticipate witnessing the remarkable AI innovation strides our customers will make."

"In the ever-expanding realm of technological innovation, AI, data science, and machine learning form a continued transformative trending area of interest. Beyond capturing attention, these disciplines are becoming indispensable for recommendation engines, predictive analytics, and data-driven decision-making," remarks Howard Dresner, founder and chief research officer at Dresner Advisory. "The strategic imperative of ModelOps underscores the critical need to efficiently operationalize ML models. We congratulate Domino on their placement as a recognized leader in the 2023 research."

The Domino Enterprise AI Platform empowers the world's leading enterprises to accelerate building and operating AI at scale responsibly and cost-effectively. It orchestrates and manages the end-to-end AI lifecycle providing the agility and freedom that data scientists need with the control and governance that enterprises require. Teams harness the complete AI ecosystem with easy, open access to their favorite data, tools, and infrastructure in a few clicks. Enterprises get a system of record for all AI work and knowledge – projects, assets, results, models, and best practices – fostering collaboration and reuse.

Wisdom of Crowds® research is based on data collected on usage and deployment trends, products, and vendors. Users in all roles and throughout all industries contributed to provide a complete view of realities, plans, and perceptions of the market. For more information visit www.dresneradvisory.com.

About Dresner Advisory Services

Dresner Advisory Services was formed by Howard Dresner, an independent analyst, author, lecturer, and business adviser. Dresner Advisory Services, LLC focuses on creating and sharing thought leadership for Business Intelligence (BI), Performance Management, and related areas.

About Domino Data Lab

Domino Data Lab empowers the largest AI-driven enterprises to build and operate AI at scale. Domino's Enterprise AI platform unifies the flexibility AI teams want with the visibility and control the enterprise requires. Domino enables a repeatable and agile ML lifecycle for faster, responsible AI impact with lower costs. With Domino, global enterprises can develop better medicines, grow more productive crops, develop more competitive products, and more. Founded in 2013, Domino is backed by Sequoia Capital, Coatue Management, NVIDIA, Snowflake, and other leading investors. Learn more at www.domino.ai .

SOURCE Domino Data Lab