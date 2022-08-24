Domino Data Lab Achieves ISO 27001:2013 Certification to Help Global Enterprises Unleash Data Science with Greater Confidence

The enterprise MLOps platform provider is raising the security bar for integrating data science into as many business processes as possible

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Domino Data Lab, provider of the leading enterprise MLOps platform trusted by over 20% of the Fortune 100, proudly announced today that it has achieved ISO 27001:2013 certification for its information security program on its first attempt. ISO 27001:2013 exceeds the information security requirements established by privacy laws and raises the bar for the end-to-end security expectations companies engaging in data science at scale should have for their Enterprise MLOps platforms.

"As companies increasingly use machine learning models to drive core business processes, security in their MLOps platform is critical," said Nick Elprin, co-founder and CEO at Domino Data Lab. "We are proud to help our customers unleash data science at scale while giving them the confidence and peace of mind in knowing that their data and intellectual property are always safe."

According to Gartner, "in the past five years, the percentage of boards that consider cybersecurity a business risk has risen from 58% to 88%."1 ISO 27001:2013 certification is often a requirement for model-driven organizations in highly regulated and sensitive industries. This emerging dynamic requires worry-free, embedded security throughout every aspect of a data science workflow and infrastructure, while retaining the agility, flexibility and scalability data scientists need. Domino's platform was created to support both the diverse set of data science innovation needs and security requirements of the most sophisticated global companies.

"AI poses considerable data risks as large, sensitive datasets are often used to train AI models, and are shared across organizations," said Gartner. "Access to confidential data needs to be carefully controlled to avoid adverse regulatory, commercial and reputational consequences."2

ISO 27001:2013 certification is a demanding process that requires documentation and adherence to a stringent framework for data security, risk mitigation, personnel training, and continuous monitoring and improvement. This certification is a testament to Domino's steadfast internal and executive commitment to meeting rigorous security standards in ensuring the confidentiality, integrity, availability and protection of its customer's sensitive data and information.

Domino continues to hold itself accountable to the SOC 2 framework, validating the prescribed controls by a third party. The company's third consecutive SOC 2 report by an independent auditor—detailing Domino's adherence to SOC 2 security, confidentiality, and availability principles—is now available.

About the Domino Enterprise MLOps Platform

The Domino Enterprise MLOps Platform helps data science teams improve the speed, quality and impact of data science at scale. Domino is open and flexible, empowering professional data scientists to use their preferred tools and infrastructure. Data science models get into production fast and are kept operating at peak performance with integrated workflows. Domino also delivers the security, governance and compliance that enterprises expect.

About Domino Data Lab

Domino Data Lab powers model-driven businesses with its leading Enterprise MLOps platform trusted by over 20% of the Fortune 100. Domino accelerates the development and deployment of data science work while increasing collaboration and governance. With Domino, enterprises worldwide can develop better medicines, grow more productive crops, build better cars, and much more. Founded in 2013, Domino is backed by Coatue Management, Great Hill Partners, Highland Capital, Sequoia Capital and other leading investors. For more information, visit www.dominodatalab.com .

