Domino Data Lab to Go ALL IN on Cutting-Edge AI at Rev 4

Conference focused on responsible in-house development of innovations including generative AI and large language models to feature the 'who's who' of the data science world in 60+ interactive sessions, round tables, and trainings

SAN FRANCISCO, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Domino Data Lab , provider of the leading Enterprise MLOps platform trusted by over 20% of the Fortune 100, today announced the final speaker lineup and agenda for Rev 4 , Domino's annual cutting-edge AI innovation conference to be held at the Marriott Marquis in New York City, from May 31 to June 2, 2023.

The largest MLOps conference, Rev 4, convenes AI and data science luminaries at a critical time for data, analytics and IT leaders who are tasked with steering the world's most sophisticated companies to competitive advantage. Attendees will learn how to unleash AI first-hand from data science experts at some of the world's most sophisticated brands that have transformed business operations to unlock breakthrough innovation.

Rev 4 keynote speakers include:

Neil deGrasse Tyson, Astrophysicist, Author, and Science Communicator

Cassie Kozyrkov, Chief Decision Scientist, Google

Christian Mitchell , Executive Vice President and Chief Customer Officer, Northwestern Mutual

, Executive Vice President and Chief Customer Officer, Northwestern Mutual Gregory Zuckerman , Special Writer, The Wall Street Journal

, Special Writer, The Wall Street Journal Steven Levy , Editor at Large, WIRED Magazine

, Editor at Large, WIRED Magazine Steven Pinker , Johnstone Professor of Psychology, Harvard University

, Johnstone Professor of Psychology, Karim Lakhani , Professor at the Harvard Business School and Co-Author of "Competing in the Age of AI"

, Professor at the and Co-Author of "Competing in the Age of AI" Marco Argenti , Chief Information Officer, Goldman Sachs

, Chief Information Officer, Goldman Sachs Nick Elprin , CEO and Co-founder, Domino Data Lab

The theme of this year's conference is ALL IN—reflecting the key findings of a survey of Chief Data Officers and Chief Data Analytics Officers commissioned by Domino. According to the research, 95% of CDOs and CDAOs say executive and board leadership is betting on AI to increase company revenues, and 33% say they expect double-digit growth. Rev will shine a light on the people, processes and technology that are driving today's most sophisticated companies to invest massive stakes in developing the most advanced AI today — large language models, generative AI, deep learning and more.

Rev attendees will see first-hand how industry leaders are winning by:

Focusing AI investment on the right business priorities to drive competitive advantage

Addressing the people aspect of AI innovation so they can solve the world's most pressing challenges

Implementing the right array of tools to scale data science safely and cost effectively

Sessions will help attendees gain critical insights from peers facing the same issues today, including:

Using Generative AI to Solve for Structured Data Synthesis by Ander Steele , Head of Data Science, Tonic.ai

by , Head of Data Science, Tonic.ai Unlocking the Biggest Opportunity in AI: People and Culture by Neil Constable , Head of Quantitative Research and Investments, Fidelity

by , Head of Quantitative Research and Investments, Fidelity How Verizon Unlocked Outsized Value Using a Product Management Approach to AI Projects by Alek Liskov , Director, Chief Data and AI Officer, Verizon

by , Director, Chief Data and AI Officer, Verizon Five Things that Data Scientists Wish IT Understood About Data Science by Jeff Heaton , VP, Data Science, RGA

by , VP, Data Science, RGA A Good Model Is All You Need - The Importance of Model Design in Achieving Better Than SOTA Accuracy by Yonatan Geifman , CEO and Co-founder, Deci.ai

by , CEO and Co-founder, Deci.ai Win the Talent Race - How to Attract, Acquire, and Retain Best in Class Data Professionals in a Highly Competitive Market by Michael Butts , CEO, Burtch Works

A full day of hands-on technical training sessions on May 31 will offer data science practitioners a chance to immerse themselves in the latest advancements from across a vibrant ecosystem of open-source tools and compute spanning the MLOps lifecycle, with courses on: data science across the enterprise; attracting, upskilling, and retaining top data science talent; improving collaboration among data scientists, analysts and others; implementing winning data science processes and best practices; and succeeding through responsible AI.

"Unleashing AI is no longer a choice—it's a necessity for survival," said Nick Elprin, CEO and co-founder at Domino Data Lab, "Domino embraces our customers' need to target their AI efforts wisely, move beyond the expired notion of 'citizen' data science, and build potent, responsible data science operations. Rev 4 will illuminate this path using lessons from those who are successfully doing so today."

Rev 4 attendees can participate in Domino Data Lab's annual REVelate survey to share what concerns and excites them now about generative AI. The survey findings will be available after the conference. In the meantime, the Rev 3 REVelate survey findings are available here .

For more information on Rev 4 — co-sponsored by NVIDIA, Capgemini, AWS, VMware, Anyscale, Vultr, Uconn, NetApp, Weights & Biases, Mark III Systems, Synthesized and Burtch Works — including the most up-to-date agenda and registration, visit: https://rev.dominodatalab.com .

Supporting Resources

Follow Domino Data Lab on LinkedIn , Twitter and Facebook .

, and . Conduct an immediate data science lifecycle assessment with Domino's Model Velocity Assessment .

. Learn more about the Domino Enterprise MLOps Platform in the Domino Data Lab Blog .

About Domino Data Lab

Domino Data Lab powers model-driven businesses with its leading Enterprise MLOps platform trusted by over 20% of the Fortune 100. Domino accelerates the development and deployment of data science work while increasing collaboration and governance. With Domino, enterprises worldwide can develop better medicines, grow more productive crops, build better cars, and much more. Founded in 2013, Domino is backed by Coatue Management, Great Hill Partners, Highland Capital, Sequoia Capital and other leading investors. For more information, visit www.dominodatalab.com .

SOURCE Domino Data Lab