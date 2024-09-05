Domino Data Lab Named a Leader Two Years in a Row Across Multiple Dresner Advisory Reports on AI

Repeats #1 Solution Provider Ranking in Wisdom of Crowds® Studies Focused on Both 'AI, Data Science, and Machine Learning' and 'ModelOps' Markets

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Domino Data Lab , provider of the leading Enterprise AI Platform trusted by the largest AI-driven companies, today announced it has been recognized for the second year in a row as a leader and top performer by Dresner Advisory Services in its Wisdom of Crowds® market studies on both AI, Data Science and Machine Learning (AI/DS/ML) as well as ModelOps.

"We have over a decade of research on AI/DS/ML and our latest study reflects the growing significance of these technologies as organizations seek to enhance operations, improve forecasting, and drive innovation," said Howard Dresner, founder and chief research officer at Dresner Advisory. "We are witnessing a significant evolution in how enterprises prioritize and operationalize AI, data science, and machine learning and we congratulate Domino's consistent leadership in both our AI/DS/ML and ModelOps market studies."

"Our leadership in Dresner's studies underscores our commitment to the most critical elements of enterprise AI success," said Nick Elprin, CEO and co-founder of Domino Data Lab. "We're honored to empower our customers with innovative, well-governed tools and techniques that accelerate AI's impact on their business."

A Returning Front-Runner in Cutting-Edge AI/DS/ML at Scale

The AI/DS/ML Market Study assessed vendors for their functionality across several areas:

Analytical features and functions

Neural networks

Data preparation

Usability

ModelOps

Scalability

Open source support

Access to data sources

Domino emerged with the highest overall score.

This latest report indicates the steadily increasing core importance of AI/DS/ML to enterprises. 82 percent consider the topic to be, at minimum, important, up from 79 percent in 2023, with this sentiment highest amongst R&D and executive management functions — indicating AI's increasingly central role at the most strategic and innovative levels of enterprises. Beyond AI's overall importance, the 2024 study also highlighted the core value AI teams place in the vibrant open-source community; 72 percent consider the use of these tools either important or critical, up from 60 percent in 2021.

Twice a Leader in ModelOps Excellence

The 2024 ModelOps Market Study evaluated vendors on their capabilities across several critical areas:

Life-cycle Management

Development

Governance

Operations

Monitoring

Domino emerged with the highest overall score.

The study's findings show the growing importance of capabilities to responsibly scale enterprise AI initiatives, with 58% of respondents ranking model version control as either critical or very important. Respondents also indicated that monitoring and alerting, as well as model life cycle management, are considered top priorities. In a continued cry for better governance across AI and ML efforts, 51 percent of enterprises, indicate that they don't know how many models are in production across their enterprise.

Unleashing Enterprise AI at Scale, Responsibly, and Cost-Effectively

The Domino Enterprise AI Platform empowers the world's leading enterprises to accelerate building and operating AI at scale responsibly and cost-effectively. It orchestrates and manages the end-to-end AI lifecycle providing the agility and freedom that data scientists need with the control and governance that enterprises require. Teams harness the complete AI ecosystem with easy, open access to their favorite data, tools, and infrastructure in a few clicks. Enterprises get a system of record for all AI work and knowledge – projects, assets, results, models, and best practices – fostering collaboration and reuse.

Download Dresner's Wisdom of Crowds® Study on AI, Data Science, and Machine Learning .

Download Dresner's Wisdom of Crowds® Study on ModelOps .

About Domino Data Lab

Domino Data Lab empowers the largest AI-driven enterprises to build and operate AI at scale. Domino's Enterprise AI Platform unifies the flexibility AI teams want with the visibility and control the enterprise requires. Domino enables a repeatable and agile ML lifecycle for faster, responsible AI impact with lower costs. With Domino, global enterprises can develop better medicines, grow more productive crops, develop more competitive products, and more. Founded in 2013, Domino is backed by Sequoia Capital, Coatue Management, NVIDIA, Snowflake, and other leading investors. Learn more at www.domino.ai .

