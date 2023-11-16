Domino Data Lab Hires National Security Official, Makes Strides to Accelerate AI Innovation Across Federal Agencies

Enterprise AI Leader Hires DHS's Joel Meyer as President of Public Sector and Announces Intent to Pursue FedRAMP® Authorization

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Domino Data Lab, provider of the leading Enterprise AI platform trusted by over 20% of the Fortune 100, today announced it has appointed Joel Meyer, the former U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Deputy Assistant Secretary for Strategic Initiatives, as its President of Public Sector. With Meyer at the head of its efforts to modernize, scale, and accelerate AI innovation across the public sector, Domino will seek authorization from the U.S. Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP®) for its market-leading enterprise AI platform.

In his new role, Meyer will lead Domino's go-to-market strategy for the public sector, building on Domino's strong relationships with federal agencies. He brings to Domino more than a decade of experience building mission-oriented teams to transform public sector organizations with cutting-edge technologies.

"The federal government has made clear that public sector organizations need to take advantage of artificial intelligence to enhance their mission effectiveness," said Meyer. "Domino's platform can play a critical role in how federal agencies do just that, scaling the positive impact AI can have. Having been part of the team that helped drive this technology forward at DHS, I'm thrilled to help other organizations do the same at Domino."

At DHS, Meyer oversaw strategy development and strategic planning. His team produced the Department's first Quadrennial Homeland Security Review in nine years, restructured efforts to combat targeted violence, implemented the organization's first AI task force, and led an organization-wide analysis of nation-state threats to homeland security.

Meyer previously served in several U.S. Government capacities, including as a director on the White House National Security Council staff focusing on countering violent extremism online and at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security in the Office of the Secretary as Senior Advisor to the Coordinator for Counterterrorism, focused on countering terrorist threats to the Homeland emanating from abroad. Meyer has also held leadership roles at Predata and Dataminr working with public sector clients, and previously practiced law.

"AI is now a critical part of the mission that citizens entrust to federal agencies, from ensuring national security to facilitating day-to-day lives in the United States," said Domino Chief Operating Officer Thomas Robinson. "Joel's leadership will accelerate Domino's ability to help agencies to scale much-needed AI tooling and infrastructure rapidly, responsibly, and cost-effectively across the public sector — beginning with our efforts to seek FedRAMP authorization."

Accelerating Availability of Cutting-Edge AI Technologies

To help put the latest cutting-edge AI tooling and infrastructure in the hands of agencies eager to experiment with and productionize AI rapidly, Domino has announced its intent to pursue FedRAMP authorization for its platform. FedRAMP is a government-wide program that promotes the adoption of secure cloud services across the federal government by providing a standardized approach to security and risk assessment for cloud technologies and federal agencies.

"Federal agencies today face a growing and urgent need to scale their adoption of AI and enterprise data science while ensuring governance and reducing costs," said Brigadier General and Domino advisor Bobby Kinney. "Domino's expanded presence in the public sector vertical will accelerate the broad and encouraging impact of AI across the DOD and all public sector organizations."

Additional Resources

Read more about Domino's Enterprise AI Platform and Public Sector solutions.

See our latest blog posts to learn more about Domino's capabilities to quickly, economically, and responsibly build and operate enterprise AI.

Follow Domino on LinkedIn and Twitter/X.

About Domino Data Lab

Domino Data Lab empowers the largest AI-driven enterprises to build and operate AI at scale. Domino's Enterprise AI platform unifies the flexibility AI teams want with the visibility and control the enterprise requires. Domino enables a repeatable and agile ML lifecycle for faster, responsible AI impact with lower costs. With Domino, global enterprises can develop better medicines, grow more productive crops, develop more competitive products, and more. Founded in 2013, Domino is backed by Sequoia Capital, Coatue Management, NVIDIA, Snowflake, and other leading investors. Learn more at www.domino.ai.

SOURCE Domino Data Lab