Domino Data Lab Hires National Security Official, Makes Strides to Accelerate AI Innovation Across Federal Agencies

News provided by

Domino Data Lab

16 Nov, 2023, 09:00 ET

Enterprise AI Leader Hires DHS's Joel Meyer as President of Public Sector and Announces Intent to Pursue FedRAMP® Authorization

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Domino Data Lab, provider of the leading Enterprise AI platform trusted by over 20% of the Fortune 100, today announced it has appointed Joel Meyer, the former U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Deputy Assistant Secretary for Strategic Initiatives, as its President of Public Sector. With Meyer at the head of its efforts to modernize, scale, and accelerate AI innovation across the public sector, Domino will seek authorization from the U.S. Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP®) for its market-leading enterprise AI platform.

In his new role, Meyer will lead Domino's go-to-market strategy for the public sector, building on Domino's strong relationships with federal agencies. He brings to Domino more than a decade of experience building mission-oriented teams to transform public sector organizations with cutting-edge technologies.

"The federal government has made clear that public sector organizations need to take advantage of artificial intelligence to enhance their mission effectiveness," said Meyer. "Domino's platform can play a critical role in how federal agencies do just that, scaling the positive impact AI can have. Having been part of the team that helped drive this technology forward at DHS, I'm thrilled to help other organizations do the same at Domino."

At DHS, Meyer oversaw strategy development and strategic planning. His team produced the Department's first Quadrennial Homeland Security Review in nine years, restructured efforts to combat targeted violence, implemented the organization's first AI task force, and led an organization-wide analysis of nation-state threats to homeland security.

Meyer previously served in several U.S. Government capacities, including as a director on the White House National Security Council staff focusing on countering violent extremism online and at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security in the Office of the Secretary as Senior Advisor to the Coordinator for Counterterrorism, focused on countering terrorist threats to the Homeland emanating from abroad. Meyer has also held leadership roles at Predata and Dataminr working with public sector clients, and previously practiced law.

"AI is now a critical part of the mission that citizens entrust to federal agencies, from ensuring national security to facilitating day-to-day lives in the United States," said Domino Chief Operating Officer Thomas Robinson. "Joel's leadership will accelerate Domino's ability to help agencies to scale much-needed AI tooling and infrastructure rapidly, responsibly, and cost-effectively across the public sector — beginning with our efforts to seek FedRAMP authorization."

Accelerating Availability of Cutting-Edge AI Technologies
To help put the latest cutting-edge AI tooling and infrastructure in the hands of agencies eager to experiment with and productionize AI rapidly, Domino has announced its intent to pursue FedRAMP authorization for its platform. FedRAMP is a government-wide program that promotes the adoption of secure cloud services across the federal government by providing a standardized approach to security and risk assessment for cloud technologies and federal agencies.

"Federal agencies today face a growing and urgent need to scale their adoption of AI and enterprise data science while ensuring governance and reducing costs," said Brigadier General and Domino advisor Bobby Kinney. "Domino's expanded presence in the public sector vertical will accelerate the broad and encouraging impact of AI across the DOD and all public sector organizations."

Additional Resources

About Domino Data Lab
Domino Data Lab empowers the largest AI-driven enterprises to build and operate AI at scale. Domino's Enterprise AI platform unifies the flexibility AI teams want with the visibility and control the enterprise requires. Domino enables a repeatable and agile ML lifecycle for faster, responsible AI impact with lower costs. With Domino, global enterprises can develop better medicines, grow more productive crops, develop more competitive products, and more. Founded in 2013, Domino is backed by Sequoia Capital, Coatue Management, NVIDIA, Snowflake, and other leading investors. Learn more at www.domino.ai.

SOURCE Domino Data Lab

Also from this source

Domino Fall 2023 Release Expands Platform to Fast-Track All Enterprise AI, Including GenAI, Responsibly

Domino Fall 2023 Release Expands Platform to Fast-Track All Enterprise AI, Including GenAI, Responsibly

Domino Data Lab, provider of the leading Enterprise AI platform trusted by over 20% of the Fortune 100, today announced powerful new capabilities for ...
Domino Data Lab Named a Leader in Two Independent AI-Focused Market Studies

Domino Data Lab Named a Leader in Two Independent AI-Focused Market Studies

Domino Data Lab, provider of the leading Enterprise AI platform trusted by over 20% of the Fortune 100, today announced it has been recognized as a...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Artificial Intelligence

Image1

High Tech Security

Image1

Aerospace, Defense

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.