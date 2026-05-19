Domino Unveils New Capabilities to Take AI From Model to Mission-Critical Application

Enterprises can now build the AI-powered applications that power automation across an enterprise's most important workflows

NEW YORK, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- REV 2026 — At its annual Rev conference today, Domino Data Lab announced new capabilities that let the world's most regulated enterprises build, scale, and govern AI-powered applications. The Domino Enterprise AI Platform now spans the full application lifecycle, from the first line of code to applications in the hands of business users, and works with models and agents whether they are hosted in Domino or sourced externally.

AI is moving into the most consequential work an enterprise does: discovering drugs, pricing risk, underwriting loans, and protecting national security. Coding assistants now let teams build the applications that put AI in expert hands. But to build a mission-critical tool, not merely a toy, those applications have to do more than impress in a demo. They must be governed, auditable, secured, scalable, and integrated with an enterprise's complex technology ecosystem.

The gap between something that works in a demo and something that runs the business is where most AI projects stall.

"Applications define the next era of delivering AI transformation in the enterprise, but as coding assistants make it easier to build the new tools, organizations must find ways to unlock innovation without making a mess," said Nick Elprin, co-founder and CEO of Domino Data Lab. "Domino is the best platform for enterprises to build, deliver, and govern the coming wave of AI applications, and we can't wait to see what our customers create."

Domino is already the proven platform for building, operating, and governing AI models and agents in regulated environments. This release extends that foundation to the applications built on top of them, with the following new capabilities:

App Hub unifies development, deployment, and governance of AI applications at scale. New capabilities include rapid previews to accelerate development; version control and staged deployment; plus approval gating to govern application deployment and review. Domino Knowledge Manager, a customizable taxonomical organization system, makes it easy for business stakeholders to find relevant apps at enterprise scale.





unifies development, deployment, and governance of AI applications at scale. New capabilities include rapid previews to accelerate development; version control and staged deployment; plus approval gating to govern application deployment and review. Domino Knowledge Manager, a customizable taxonomical organization system, makes it easy for business stakeholders to find relevant apps at enterprise scale. Integrated Coding Assistants, including GitHub Copilot, Claude Code, and OpenAI Codex, run inside Domino as first-class tools. Because they operate natively on the platform, builders can use them to develop, deploy, and govern AI work. A built-in library of skills equips the preferred assistant to perform actions using Domino's powerful platform services, driving the data science lifecycle.





including GitHub Copilot, Claude Code, and OpenAI Codex, run inside Domino as first-class tools. Because they operate natively on the platform, builders can use them to develop, deploy, and govern AI work. A built-in library of skills equips the preferred assistant to perform actions using Domino's powerful platform services, driving the data science lifecycle. High Performance Computing (HPC) Workload Support via Slurm integration. Applications and other workloads in Domino can now leverage Slurm, ensuring seamless integration with a critical technology interface common in financial services and life sciences organizations.





via Slurm integration. Applications and other workloads in Domino can now leverage Slurm, ensuring seamless integration with a critical technology interface common in financial services and life sciences organizations. Domino's new extensions framework allows customers and partners to embed their own tools and workflows directly into the Domino interface, tailoring the platform to an organization's unique workflows and requirements. Partners are already building on it — including Appsilon, whose Axon.R extension validates R packages for life sciences.

When applications are built this way, the impact shows up in the work itself: better drugs in life sciences, sharper risk management in financial services, and greater safety in the public sector. Together, governance and speed are what turns AI from a research project into the way the business runs.

Availability

Domino's new capabilities are currently in private preview and will be generally available by Q3 2026.

Additional resources

Learn more about the Domino Enterprise AI Platform.

Read the Domino Blog for customer stories and industry insights.

Join Domino at Rev London on June 25 and see Europe's top enterprise AI leaders share how to deliver, and measure, real AI results in regulated environments.

Follow Domino on LinkedIn and X.

About Domino Data Lab

Domino Data Lab is the platform where the world's most regulated enterprises build, scale, and govern AI-powered applications. From statistical computing to agentic AI, organizations use Domino to develop new therapies, protect citizens, and secure financial markets — under the most complex regulatory requirements. Founded in 2013, Domino is backed by Sequoia Capital, Coatue Management, NVIDIA, Snowflake, UBS, and other leading investors. Learn more at domino.ai.

SOURCE Domino Data Lab