Domino Data Lab Names Former Joint Chiefs of Staff Vice Chair Admiral Christopher Grady to Board to Advance Public Sector AI Efforts

Grady's appointment and new Public Sector GVP follow record industry revenue growth from scaling proven AI systems operations across government missions

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Domino Data Lab , provider of the leading enterprise AI platform trusted by the largest AI-driven enterprises and major government agencies, today announced it has appointed former 12th Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Admiral Christopher Grady, U.S. Navy (ret.), as an independent board member, helping guide its public sector strategy. Domino also elevated Chris Elsins to Global Vice President of Public Sector to lead its government business. This comes amid Domino's strongest federal market growth to date—more than doubling public-sector revenue in the last year—as it delivers AI capabilities powering a diverse set of critical missions.

Deepening a Strategic and Operational Leadership Bench

Admiral Grady brings to Domino a strategic perspective shaped by decades of experience at the highest levels of military decision-making on its modernization, integrated deterrence, and translating operational realities into strategic guidance to align force capabilities with the nation's highest priorities. His tenure as Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command—tasked to train, certify, provide, and command combat-ready forces capable of sustained operations at scale—gives Grady a perspective that aligns with Domino's mission to deliver global AI systems built for real-world use and long-term operations.

"Decision advantage depends on a healthy platform foundation that can rapidly scale data and AI capability into real-world operations," Grady said. "Domino's track record of delivering AI capabilities that are in the hands of warfighters today, and built to scale, reflects exactly the kind of partnership our national security environment now demands."

Building on this momentum, Domino has also promoted Chris Elsins to GVP of Public Sector. He will lead Domino's strategy and execution across federal, defense, intelligence, and state agencies, bringing a strong track record of scaling public sector engagements and helping agencies modernize with enterprise AI.

Demonstrating Delivery Proof

Elsins led Domino's work to become a prime vendor on a $16.5 million program to deliver an AI capability for the U.S. Navy's Project Overmatch, enabling significantly more accurate and timely imagery and sonar-based intelligence that can be trusted and actioned by naval decision-makers for next-generation warfare advantage. This automation reduces the time needed for ML model updates from six months to a few days - a 97% decrease. Notably, this produced a Machine Learning Operations (MLOps) toolset, with Domino as the backbone, that ensures warfighters have an enduring capability to adapt and evolve at the speed of tactical relevance.

Accelerating Public Sector Growth and Adoption

Domino's surging 2X public sector revenue growth over the past year comes as agencies rapidly scale up enterprise AI adoption. Domino's dual-use technology applies proven private-sector methods to drive adoption of a unified AI platform across defense, intelligence, and civilian organizations. Its approach integrates seamlessly with existing data foundations, leveraging a proven, commercially scaled platform to extend AI beyond pilots and deliver durable mission readiness.

"The future of American supremacy will depend on public-private partnerships with companies like Domino, which can rapidly scale trustworthy AI for defense, national security, and civilian missions," said Thomas Robinson, COO of Domino Data Lab. "Public sector leaders need AI that exists beyond PowerPoints and can deliver real outcomes at operational speed with trust. By expanding our federal leadership bench and investing deeply in this mission, we're meeting a defining moment in American history with the clarity, capability, and velocity required to deliver the next 20 years of AI capabilities."

