Domino's® Adds Parmesan Stuffed Crust to Its Best Deal Ever Just in Time for Soccer's Biggest Matches

"Domino's is as fanatical about Parmesan Stuffed Crust as soccer fans are about the game," said Lindsay Hettling, Domino's vice president of marketing. "Premium usually comes at a higher price – but not at Domino's. We believe in giving our customers more without having them pay more. Now customers have more choices than ever before as part of this deal – whether they want Parmesan Stuffed Crust, Handmade Pan, Hand Tossed or any of our other crusts."

To bring even more value to hungry fans throughout the summer of soccer, Domino's is kicking off its first in-app game, which will give loyalty members more opportunities to earn rewards.

Domino's Launches First-Ever In-App Game: Soccer Shootout

Domino's is combining the love of soccer and pizza into its first in-app game, Soccer Shootout, exclusively for Domino's Rewards members. Soccer Shootout lets fans test their aim by launching toppings at a moving pizza target for a chance to score bonus loyalty points and exclusive deals, including discounts on future orders.

Soccer Shootout is available now through July 19 to Domino's Rewards members within the Domino's app, under My Rewards.

To take advantage of Domino's Best Deal Ever, order on dominos.com or through Domino's mobile app.

About Domino's Pizza®

Founded in 1960, Domino's Pizza is the largest pizza company in the world, with a significant business in both delivery and carryout. It ranks among the world's top public restaurant brands with a global enterprise of more than 22,300 stores in over 90 markets. Domino's had global retail sales of over $20.4 billion in the trailing four quarters ended March 22, 2026. Its system is comprised of independent franchise owners who accounted for 99% of Domino's stores as of the end of the first quarter of 2026. In the U.S., Domino's generated more than 85% of U.S. retail sales in 2025 via digital channels and has developed many innovative ordering platforms.

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SOURCE Domino's Pizza