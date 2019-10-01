Domino's® and the National Fire Protection Association Join Forces to Deliver Fire Safety Messages

During Fire Prevention Week (Oct. 6-12), participating Domino's stores throughout the U.S. will reinforce this year's campaign theme, "Not Every Hero Wears a Cape. Plan and Practice Your Escape!," with flyers on top of pizza boxes. The flyers will include important fire safety tips – such as planning your escape route, testing your smoke alarm and practicing a home fire drill – that customers can use to keep themselves and those around them safe.

Customers who order from participating Domino's stores throughout the U.S. during Fire Prevention Week may also be surprised when their delivery arrives accompanied by a fire engine. If the smoke alarms in the home are working, the pizza is free. If the smoke alarms are not working, the firefighters will replace the batteries or install fully-functioning alarms.

"Every year, Domino's stores look forward to teaming up with their local fire departments and the NFPA to spread fire safety messages in a fun and unexpected way," said Jenny Fouracre, Domino's spokeswoman. "This is the 12th year in a row that Domino's has brought the program to neighborhoods across the U.S."

NFPA statistics show that the number of reported U.S. home fires in 2018 is half of that reported in 1980. However, the death rate per 1,000 reported fires has remained steady, reflecting the continued challenges of safely escaping today's home fires.

"In a typical home fire, you may have as little as one to two minutes to escape safely from the time the smoke alarm sounds," said Lorraine Carli, NFPA's vice president of outreach and advocacy. "Escape planning and practice help ensure that everyone knows what to do in a fire and use time wisely to get out safely. We hope to raise awareness about these potentially life-saving messages through our partnership with Domino's."

Fire Safety Tips from Domino's and NFPA

Make a home escape plan with your family. Draw a map of your home, showing all smoke alarms and exits.

Plan two ways out of each room (usually a door and a window) and a path from each to the outside.

Make sure at least one smoke alarm is installed on every level of the home, in each bedroom and near all sleeping areas. Push each smoke alarm's test button monthly to ensure it is working.

Pick a meeting place outside of your home where everyone will gather in the event of a fire.

Plan and practice your home escape plan at least twice a year.

About the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA)

Founded in 1896, NFPA is a global, nonprofit organization devoted to eliminating death, injury, property and economic loss due to fire, electrical and related hazards. The association delivers information and knowledge through more than 300 consensus codes and standards, research, training, education, outreach and advocacy; and by partnering with others who share an interest in furthering the NFPA mission. For more information, visit www.nfpa.org. All NFPA codes and standards can be viewed online for free at www.nfpa.org/freeaccess.

About Fire Prevention Week

NFPA has been the official sponsor of Fire Prevention Week since 1922. According to the National Archives and Records Administration's Library Information Center, Fire Prevention Week is the longest running public health and safety observance on record. The President of the United States has signed a proclamation proclaiming a national observance during that week every year since 1925. Visit www.firepreventionweek.org for more safety information.

About Domino's Pizza®

Founded in 1960, Domino's Pizza is the largest pizza company in the world based on retail sales, with a significant business in both delivery and carryout pizza. It ranks among the world's top public restaurant brands with a global enterprise of more than 16,300 stores in over 85 markets. Domino's had global retail sales of over $13.5 billion in 2018, with nearly $6.6 billion in the U.S. and more than $6.9 billion internationally. In the second quarter of 2019, Domino's had global retail sales of over $3.2 billion, with over $1.6 billion in the U.S. and over $1.6 billion internationally. Its system is comprised of independent franchise owners who accounted for 98% of Domino's stores as of the second quarter of 2019. Emphasis on technology innovation helped Domino's achieve more than half of all global retail sales in 2018 from digital channels. In the U.S., Domino's generates over 65% of sales via digital channels and has developed several innovative ordering platforms, including Google Home, Facebook Messenger, Apple Watch, Amazon Echo and Twitter – as well as Domino's Hotspots®, an ordering platform featuring over 200,000 unique, non-traditional delivery locations. In late 2017, Domino's began an industry-first test of self-driving vehicle delivery, and in June 2019 announced a partnership with Nuro, furthering its exploration and testing of autonomous pizza delivery.

