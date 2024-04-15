Introducing Domino's® New York Style Pizza

Featuring thin, foldable pizza slices with the perfect balance of cheese, sauce and toppings

ANN ARBOR, Mich., April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Craving a delicious, new crust that is thin and cut into big, foldable slices? Domino's Pizza Inc. (NYSE: DPZ), the largest pizza company in the world, has you covered. Introducing New York Style Pizza: a pizza that is designed to be even more delicious, whether you hail from New York City or beyond.

Domino's New York Style Pizza is made with fresh, never frozen dough that is stretched thin, by hand. It is topped with a melty blend of cheese made with 100% real mozzarella and provolone, and cut into six big, foldable slices.

"Domino's prides itself on offering a variety of pizza crusts for all different tastes," said Russell Weiner, Domino's CEO. "Our pizza chefs created this new pizza crust to allow the deliciousness of our ingredients to shine through. It has the perfect balance of crust, sauce, cheese and toppings in every bite, making it the star of the show. New York Style Pizza may become our customers' new favorite crust!"

Customers looking to try Domino's New York Style Pizza can take advantage of the following deals:

Large three-topping New York Style Pizzas for $10.99 each

each Mix & Match Deal: order any two or more menu items (including medium two-topping New York Style Pizzas) for $6.99 each

each Domino's Rewards members may also redeem 60 points for a free medium two-topping New York Style Pizza.

To locate the nearest Domino's and place an order, visit dominos.com.

About Domino's Pizza®

Founded in 1960, Domino's Pizza is the largest pizza company in the world, with a significant business in both delivery and carryout pizza. It ranks among the world's top public restaurant brands with a global enterprise of more than 20,500 stores in over 90 markets. Domino's had global retail sales of nearly $18.3 billion in 2023. Its system is comprised of independent franchise owners who accounted for 99% of Domino's stores as of the end of fiscal 2023. In the U.S., Domino's generated more than 85% of U.S. retail sales in 2023 via digital channels and has developed several innovative ordering platforms including seven unique ways to order Domino's. In 2023, Domino's launched Pinpoint Delivery, a new technology that allows customers to receive a delivery nearly anywhere, including places like parks, baseball fields and beaches.

