Domino's® Fires Up Summer with New S'mores Lava Cakes

Chocolatey, marshmallow-flavored graham cracker dessert inspired by the campfire classic – no camping required

Highlights:

Domino's Rewards members will receive early access to the new dessert starting on July 20.

S'mores Lava Cakes will roll out to all customers across the U.S. on July 27.

S'mores Lava Cakes come in an order of three, or customers can build their own flight with Chocolate Lava Cakes.

ANN ARBOR, Mich., July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Domino's Pizza Inc. (Nasdaq: DPZ) is making it easier than ever to enjoy a classic campfire favorite with its newest indulgent dessert: S'mores Lava Cakes.

Domino's newest dessert, S’mores Lava Cakes, will roll out to customers across the U.S. on July 27, with Rewards members gaining exclusive early access on July 20.

Each order of S'mores Lava Cakes comes with three decadent oven-baked graham cracker cakes oozing with a chocolatey chip and gooey marshmallow-flavored filling, and topped with a dash of powdered sugar – delivering the nostalgic taste of s'mores – no campfire required. Domino's Rewards members will receive exclusive early access to the new product, starting on July 20, with the dessert rolling out to everyone on July 27.

"Customers already love our Chocolate Lava Cakes, so we wanted to take that experience a step further with a flavor that's both nostalgic and irresistible," said Kate Trumbull, Domino's executive vice president – chief marketing officer. "S'mores Lava Cakes bring together everything people love about the classic treat – melty chocolate, gooey marshmallow and graham cracker flavor – without having to chop firewood, start a fire or apply bug spray."

Whether customers are rounding out their pizza night or simply craving something sweet, S'mores Lava Cakes offer a convenient way to enjoy a classic dessert without leaving the comfort of home – except for maybe an air-conditioned car ride to pick it up! A three-piece order of Domino's new dessert can be enjoyed through the Mix and Match deal for just $6.99. Higher prices may apply in certain locations.

Build Your Own Lava Cake Flight

With the launch of S'mores Lava Cakes, customers can now build their own flight by choosing between the new flavor and Domino's classic Chocolate Lava Cakes, which are oven-baked, filled with molten chocolate fudge, and topped with powdered sugar.

To sign up for Domino's Rewards and receive exclusive early access to S'mores Lava Cakes, visit dominos.com or download Domino's mobile app.

About Domino's Pizza®

Founded in 1960, Domino's Pizza is the largest pizza company in the world, with a significant business in both delivery and carryout. It ranks among the world's top public restaurant brands with a global enterprise of more than 22,300 stores in over 90 markets. Domino's had global retail sales of over $20.4 billion in the trailing four quarters ended March 22, 2026. Its system is comprised of independent franchise owners who accounted for 99% of Domino's stores as of the end of the first quarter of 2026. In the U.S., Domino's generated more than 85% of U.S. retail sales in 2025 via digital channels and has developed many innovative ordering platforms.

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SOURCE Domino's Pizza