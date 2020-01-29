Domino's® Has Your Game Plans Covered

Whether you have pizza lovers, salad enthusiasts or football fanatics with a sweet tooth, t he largest pizza company in the world based on global retail sales is sure to deliver a winning combination. Customers can choose any two or more items for just $5.99 each: medium two-topping pizzas, Bread Twists, salads, Marbled Cookie Brownies, Specialty Chicken, Oven Baked Sandwiches, Stuffed Cheesy Bread, eight-piece orders of boneless chicken wings or pasta in a dish.

"Domino's is no stranger to the biggest football day of the year," said Jenny Fouracre, Domino's spokesperson. "Every year, Domino's in-store team members dominate game day by delivering hot, delicious pizza to millions of households across the U.S. – leaving hungry customers with a full belly and happy taste buds. We're in the business of delivering deliciousness when you're short on time, don't feel like cooking or can't pull yourself away from the game – we have you covered."

Looking to order carryout instead of delivery? Swing by any store on your way to the party and take advantage of Domino's carryout deal: choose any three-topping pizza and crust (Hand Tossed, Handmade Pan, Crunchy Thin Crust, Brooklyn style or gluten free crust – excluding extra-large and specialty pizzas) for $7.99 each.

Domino's Dominating Game Day Stats

The biggest football Sunday of the year is one of Domino's top five busiest delivery days of the year in the U.S.

Domino's typically sells about 2 million pizzas on game day – about 40% more than on a normal Sunday.

The most popular game day pizza topping is pepperoni.

While Domino's stores throughout San Francisco and Kansas City will see high sales at the beginning of the game, the city of the winning team will likely see higher sales at the end of the night.

About Domino's Pizza®

Founded in 1960, Domino's Pizza is the largest pizza company in the world based on retail sales, with a significant business in both delivery and carryout pizza. It ranks among the world's top public restaurant brands with a global enterprise of more than 16,500 stores in over 85 markets. Domino's had global retail sales of over $13.5 billion in 2018, with nearly $6.6 billion in the U.S. and more than $6.9 billion internationally. In the third quarter of 2019, Domino's had global retail sales of over $3.2 billion, with over $1.6 billion in the U.S. and over $1.6 billion internationally. Its system is comprised of independent franchise owners who accounted for 98% of Domino's stores as of the third quarter of 2019. Emphasis on technology innovation helped Domino's achieve more than half of all global retail sales in 2018 from digital channels. In the U.S., Domino's generates over 65% of sales via digital channels and has developed several innovative ordering platforms, including those developed for Google Home, Facebook Messenger, Apple Watch, Amazon Echo and Twitter – as well as Domino's Hotspots®, an ordering platform featuring over 200,000 unique, non-traditional delivery locations. In late 2017, Domino's began an industry-first test of self-driving vehicle delivery, and in June 2019 announced a partnership with Nuro, furthering its exploration and testing of autonomous pizza delivery.

Please visit our Investor Relations website at biz.dominos.com

