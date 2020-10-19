Domino's® Ready to Raise 'Dough' for Kids at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®

To help the kids of St. Jude, customers can add a donation to their orders – on the phone, in stores or online. In addition to adding a whole dollar donation, customers can choose to round up their order total to donate the change to St. Jude.

"Franchise and corporate team members in stores across the country are looking forward to dedicating the rest of the year to raising funds for the kids at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital," said Ritch Allison, Domino's CEO. "We are thrilled to join forces with our customers to support this incredible organization in the fight against childhood cancer."

In September, Domino's announced its commitment to raise $100 million in ten years for St. Jude. In honor of the historic pledge, St. Jude will name its newest housing facility The Domino's Village. The Domino's Village will be a home away from home for patient families, offering a peaceful respite with living, dining and play spaces for patient family residents to enjoy.

St. Jude treats children with cancer, blood disorders and other life-threatening diseases across the U.S. and around the world. Discoveries made at St. Jude are shared freely so every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists can use that knowledge to save thousands more children around the world. In addition to housing and food, St. Jude offers an on-site school and numerous other services for patients and their families. Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food, because they believe all a parent should have to worry about is helping their child live.

About Domino's Pizza®

Founded in 1960, Domino's Pizza is the largest pizza company in the world based on retail sales. It ranks among the world's top restaurant brands with a global enterprise of more than 17,200 stores in over 90 markets. Domino's had global retail sales of more than $14.3 billion in 2019, with over $7.0 billion in the U.S. and nearly $7.3 billion internationally. In the third quarter of 2020, Domino's had global retail sales of more than $3.7 billion, with over $1.9 billion in the U.S. and nearly $1.8 billion internationally. Its system is comprised of independent franchise owners who accounted for 98% of Domino's stores as of the end of the third quarter of 2020. Emphasis on technology innovation helped Domino's achieve more than half of all global retail sales in 2019 from digital channels. In the U.S., Domino's generated more than 65% of sales in 2019 via digital channels and has developed several innovative ordering platforms, including those for Google Home, Facebook Messenger, Apple Watch, Amazon Echo, Twitter and more. In 2019, Domino's announced a partnership with Nuro to further its exploration and testing of autonomous pizza delivery. In mid-2020, Domino's launched a new way to order contactless carryout nationwide – via Domino's Carside Delivery™, which customers can choose when placing a prepaid online order.

Order – dominos.com

Company Info – biz.dominos.com

Media Assets – media.dominos.com

Please visit our Investor Relations website at biz.dominos.com to view news, announcements, earnings releases, investor presentations and conference webcasts.

About St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.® It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to more than 80 percent since the hospital opened more than 50 years ago. St. Jude won't stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude freely shares the discoveries it makes, and every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more children. Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live. Join the St. Jude mission by visiting stjude.org, liking St. Jude on Facebook, following St. Jude on Twitter, Instagram and TikTok, and subscribing to its YouTube channel.

SOURCE Domino's Pizza, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.dominos.com

