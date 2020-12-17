Domino's® to Sponsor Scholarships to UNCF Students

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Domino's Pizza Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) is now offering more than $44,000 in scholarships for full-time students who are enrolled at any of the 37 Historically Black Colleges and Universities that are United Negro College Fund (UNCF) member institutions. The application window for the new UNCF Domino's Pizza Scholarship is open now through Jan. 12, 2021.

Domino's established the scholarship as part of a commitment the company made in June 2020 after denouncing all acts of racism, hatred and the unjust treatment of Black people. Domino's promised to seek meaningful partnerships and back words with actions through new internal programs and contributions to nonprofit organizations.

"Domino's is thrilled to invite students at any UNCF member institution to apply for the new UNCF Domino's Pizza Scholarship," said Ritch Allison, Domino's chief executive officer. "Supporting Black youth who are pursuing higher education is a priority in our effort to support the Black community and make opportunity more accessible."

Domino's will award at least 10 scholarships of up to $4,400 each to students in 2021. Eligible students must hold a minimum cumulative grade point average of 2.5 on a 4.0 scale, complete a FAFSA form and be studying full-time.

To apply, visit the UNCF Domino's Pizza Scholarship page at uncf.org. Students must submit an online application with a letter of recommendation, a one-page personal statement of career interest and their current transcript. All materials must be received by the Jan. 12, 2021, deadline.

To read about more organizations Domino's proudly supported in 2020 as part of this commitment, click here.



About Domino's Pizza®

Founded in 1960, Domino's Pizza is the largest pizza company in the world based on retail sales. It ranks among the world's top restaurant brands with a global enterprise of more than 17,200 stores in over 90 markets. Domino's had global retail sales of more than $14.3 billion in 2019, with over $7.0 billion in the U.S. and nearly $7.3 billion internationally. In the third quarter of 2020, Domino's had global retail sales of more than $3.7 billion, with over $1.9 billion in the U.S. and nearly $1.8 billion internationally. Its system is comprised of independent franchise owners who accounted for 98% of Domino's stores as of the end of the third quarter of 2020. Emphasis on technology innovation helped Domino's achieve more than half of all global retail sales in 2019 from digital channels. In the U.S., Domino's generated more than 65% of sales in 2019 via digital channels and has developed several innovative ordering platforms, including those for Google Home, Facebook Messenger, Apple Watch, Amazon Echo, Twitter and more. In 2019, Domino's announced a partnership with Nuro to further its exploration and testing of autonomous pizza delivery. In mid-2020, Domino's launched a new way to order contactless carryout nationwide – via Domino's Carside Delivery™, which customers can choose when placing a prepaid online order.

About UNCF

UNCF (United Negro College Fund) is the nation's largest and most effective minority education organization. To serve youth, the community and the nation, UNCF supports students' education and development through scholarships and other programs, supports and strengthens its 37 member colleges and universities, and advocates for the importance of minority education and college readiness. UNCF institutions and other historically black colleges and universities are highly effective, nearly 20 percent of African American baccalaureate degrees. UNCF administers more than 400 programs, including scholarship, internship and fellowship, mentoring, summer enrichment, and curriculum and faculty development programs. Today, UNCF supports more than 60,000 students at over 1,100 colleges and universities across the country. Its logo features the UNCF torch of leadership in education and its widely recognized trademark, ‟A mind is a terrible thing to waste."® Learn more at UNCF.org or for continuous updates and news, follow UNCF on Twitter at @UNCF.

SOURCE Domino's Pizza, Inc.