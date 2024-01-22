Domino's® Weeklong Carryout Deal is Back with Great Value on Hot Pizza

Domino's Pizza

22 Jan, 2024, 07:05 ET

Large two-topping carryout pizzas are $6.99 each this week only

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- If you are thinking about how to stay warm on these cold winter days, Domino's has you covered with a special price on hot pizza this week. Domino's Pizza Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) the largest pizza company in the world, is offering customers at its corporate and franchise owned stores across the country a limited-time special on large two-topping carryout pizzas for $6.99 each, available from Jan. 22-28.  

Domino's Weeklong Carryout Deal
"January's colder days are the perfect time for enjoying delicious hot pizza at a great value," said Kate Trumbull, Domino's senior vice president – chief brand officer. "With wallets being squeezed after holiday spending, and lots of great sports to watch this time of year, we knew it was a good time to bring back this carryout deal for pizza lovers."

Customers can choose any large crust and any two toppings as part of the offer, with no limits on the number of pizzas that can be ordered. With a variety of crust types, six sauces and 23 toppings to choose from, there's endless variety for everyone.  Domino's $6.99 weeklong carryout deal can be ordered over the phone, in-store, at dominos.com or via Domino's mobile ordering apps. To find the nearest Domino's location, visit dominos.com.

About Domino's Pizza®

Founded in 1960, Domino's Pizza is the largest pizza company in the world, with a significant business in both delivery and carryout pizza. It ranks among the world's top public restaurant brands with a global enterprise of more than 20,000 stores in over 90 markets. Domino's had global retail sales of over $17.5 billion in 2022, with over $8.7 billion in the U.S. and nearly $8.8 billion internationally. In the third quarter of 2023, Domino's had global retail sales of over $4.2 billion, with nearly $2.1 billion in the U.S. and over $2.1 billion internationally. Its system is comprised of independent franchise owners who accounted for 99% of Domino's stores as of the end of the third quarter of 2023. Emphasis on technology innovation helped Domino's achieve approximately two-thirds of all global retail sales in 2022 from digital channels. In the U.S., Domino's generated more than 80% of U.S. retail sales in 2022 via digital channels and has developed several innovative ordering platforms, including those for Apple CarPlay, Amazon Alexa, text-to-order and more. In 2023, Domino's launched Pinpoint Delivery, a new technology that allows customers to receive a delivery nearly anywhere, including places like parks, baseball fields and beaches.

