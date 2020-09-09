Dominus Capital Invests in Lockmasters, Inc.

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky., Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 1, 2020, Dominus Capital, L.P. ("Dominus") invested in Lockmasters, Inc. ("Company"), a leading provider of proprietary products, educational training and distribution of third-party combination locks and hardware to the government and security professional industry. 2020 marked the 65th anniversary of this third generation family-owned business, cementing the Miller family's long history in the security industry. They invested alongside Dominus to participate in the ongoing growth of Lockmasters.

"This next chapter for Lockmasters comes with renewed energy and optimism. The industry knows us for our innovative products, technical expertise, hands-on training and customer service. We are excited for the immense growth opportunities our Dominus partnership affords our team and customers. In our 65th year, we are happy to celebrate a new beginning," said Mark Miller, Lockmasters' CEO.

Bob Haswell, Founding Partner at Dominus Capital, added, "We are looking forward to partnering with the Miller family and Lockmasters' team to support the Company's continued growth. The family founders have built a differentiated model with a focus on innovative products, customer service, and technical expertise. We are excited about the opportunities ahead for the Company, both organically and through add-on acquisitions."

About Lockmasters

Since 1955, Lockmasters has been providing the highest quality locks, tools, hardware & education to the Government and security professional industry. We are the leading supplier of combination and safe deposit locks in the United States. However, we are more than a lock company. We offer extensive product lines and educational training to a range of security professionals including: automotive, banking, commercial, government, industrial and safe. To better assist our commercial and industrial security professionals we began offering stand-alone access control and door hardware lines, and those lines continue to grow.

We are not only a distributor for the best lock and tool manufacturers in the country including: ASSA Abloy, Allegion, Bullseye, HPC, DormaKaba, Kaba Mas, CompX, S&G, and Advanced Diagnostics, but we are also a manufacturer of a wide variety of tools & locks, including our Magnum Drill Rigs, Tech-Train Automotive Tools & our LockOne LKM10K Life Safety Exit Devices.

We have the locks, tools, hardware and educational training you need, but more importantly we have the experience to support the products and services we sell. We are your complete source for locks, tools, hardware and education.

We are currently located in Nicholasville, Kentucky and Annapolis Junction, Maryland. For more information, please visit www.lockmasters.com.

About Dominus Capital

Based in New York, Dominus Capital is a leading middle-market private equity investment firm that focuses on management-led buyouts and growth capital investments in the business services, light manufacturing and consumer sectors. Drawing on the experience, knowledge and network of its founders and a team of in-house operating executives, Dominus Capital works hand-in-hand with exceptional management teams to unlock the untapped potential of its portfolio companies. The firm takes a long-term, conservative approach to investing and has a consistent and successful track record of achieving significant growth at its portfolio companies. The Dominus Capital team members have executed over 75 transactions over the past 20+ years. For more information, please visit www.dominuscap.com.

