Dominus Capital Invests in Surface Preparation Technologies

NEW KINGSTOWN, Pa., Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dominus Capital, L.P. ("Dominus") and affiliates have completed their investment in Surface Preparation Technologies ("SPT"), the nation's number one provider of rumble strips and related roadway safety services. SPT has installed hundreds of thousands of miles of rumble strips, in almost every state, helping to keep motorists safely on the road and preventing collisions. The company combines 30+ years of roadway infrastructure expertise and a fleet of proprietary, technologically advanced equipment.



"We are very much looking forward to our next chapter with Dominus Capital, where we will leverage our capabilities and fleet for further growth both organically and through acquisitions in the US and beyond," said Steve Burke, President & CEO of SPT.



Ashish Rughwani, Founding Partner at Dominus Capital, added "We are looking forward to partnering with Steve and the entire management team at SPT. We are eager to apply our network and knowledge of the roadway services space to assist management in achieving their growth plans. We are excited about the company's continued strong organic growth profile and ability to pursue add-on acquisitions in adjacent geographies and complementary service offerings."



Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.



About Surface Preparation Technologies (www.rumblestrips.com)



Surface Preparation Technologies is the nation's largest provider of rumble strips and related critical roadway safety services. The company provides both general contracting and subcontracting services in every state. SPT's operations are based out of its corporate headquarters in New Kingstown, Pennsylvania with five additional facilities located throughout the country.



About Dominus Capital (www.dominuscap.com)



Based in New York, Dominus Capital is a leading middle-market private equity investment firm that focuses on management-led buyouts and growth capital investments in companies in the business services, light manufacturing and consumer sectors. Drawing on the experience, knowledge and network of its founders and a team of in-house operating executives, Dominus Capital works hand-in-hand with exceptional management teams to unlock the untapped potential of its portfolio companies. The firm takes a long-term and conservative approach to investing and has a consistent and successful track record of achieving significant growth at its portfolio companies. The Dominus Capital team members have executed over 75 transactions over the past 20+ years.

SOURCE Dominus Capital, L.P.

Related Links

http://www.dominuscap.com

