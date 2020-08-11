Don Agee Joins Ankura as Senior Managing Director

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ankura, a global business advisory and expert services firm, today announced that Don Agee has joined the firm as Senior Managing Director. Based in Chicago, Mr. Agee brings over two decades of experience in advising growth- and private equity-backed companies through successful business transformations via mergers and acquisitions and significant operational and technological improvements.

"We are delighted to have Don join Ankura and look forward to the additional experience and knowledge he will bring to our team," said Beth Chase, Strategy & Performance Business Group Leader. "Don's leadership and strong track record working with companies undergoing significant business transformations will be invaluable to clients navigating today's uncertainty and looking to capitalize on opportunities to grow and emerge even stronger operationally in the longer-term."

Mr. Agee is well-versed in strategically analyzing financial and technical issues to identify and manage operational risks for companies undergoing change. His background in finance, management and information technology (IT) and his experience serving as interim chief financial officer and other leadership positions at portfolio companies across industries augment Ankura's ability to navigate complex client transitions. Mr. Agee has notable experience in implementing operational and financial transformations, has previously led a national private equity consulting practice, and has held leadership roles in accounting, finance and treasury.

"I am honored to join such a knowledgeable group of skillful professionals," said Mr. Agee. "Ankura's dedication to client success is evident in the solutions and strategies it provides across a range of challenging scenarios. I am excited to work alongside a team of specialists with formidable market experience and I look forward to collaborating with my new colleagues to support the long-term growth objectives for our clients."

Mr. Agee is a Certified Public Accountant and holds a BS degree in accounting from Millikin University.

Ankura is a global business advisory and expert services firm defined by HOW we solve challenges. Whether a client is facing an immediate business challenge, trying to increase the value of their company or protect against future risks, Ankura designs, develops, and executes tailored solutions by assembling the right combination of expertise. We help clients navigate a wide range of corporate performance and risk management challenges, including those pertaining to compliance, investigations, forensics, technology, turnaround and restructuring, and corporate strategy. We build on this experience with every case, client, and situation, collaborating to create innovative, customized solutions, and strategies designed for today's ever-changing business environment. This gives our clients unparalleled insight and experience across a wide range of economic, governance, and regulatory challenges. At Ankura, we know that collaboration drives results. For more information, please visit: www.ankura.com.

