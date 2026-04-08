Don Francisco's Coffee Builds on its Partnership with Olive Crest to Support Families During National Child Abuse Prevention Month

LOS ANGELES, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Don Francisco's® Coffee continues its partnership with Olive Crest®, a nonprofit dedicated to preventing child abuse and strengthening families in crisis. Throughout April 2026, in recognition of National Child Abuse Prevention Month, a portion of retail sales from participating California and Pacific Northwest retailers will support Olive Crest's mission, turning everyday purchases into meaningful support for children and families in crisis with a total contribution of up to $25,000.

Don Francisco's Coffee continues its partnership with Olive Crest during National Child Abuse Prevention Month.

This initiative builds on Don Francisco's Coffee's ongoing efforts to support the communities it serves. The program continues to expand its reach across key retail markets, where consumers can take part by purchasing select Don Francisco's Coffee products at participating retailers, including Stater Bros., Smart & Final, Ralphs, Food 4 Less, Albertsons, and Fred Meyer throughout April.

Featured products include Don Francisco's Coffee 12-count single-serve coffee pods in three signature flavors, including Vanilla Nut, Kona Blend, and Hawaiian Hazelnut. Shoppers can also find specially marked in-store displays highlighting the partnership.

"As a family-owned company, we believe strong families are the foundation of strong communities," said Lisette Gaviña Lopez, fourth-generation coffee roaster at Don Francisco's Coffee. "We're proud to continue our partnership with Olive Crest. Since 2017, we've supported their work to help children and families. It's a meaningful way for us to connect our coffee with a greater purpose."

For over five decades, Olive Crest has worked to prevent child abuse and neglect by strengthening, equipping, and restoring children and families in crisis. Through its programs and long-standing commitment, Olive Crest continues to transform lives by providing safe homes, essential resources, and support for long-term stability.

"Partnerships like the one with Don Francisco's Coffee allow us to reach more families and provide critical, ongoing support where it's needed most," said Rhonda Tagge, National Director of Corporate Development at Olive Crest. "We're grateful to continue this collaboration and work together toward stronger, more stable futures for children in our communities."

For more information about Don Francisco's Coffee and its community initiatives, visit donfranciscos.com. To learn more about Olive Crest's mission and programs, visit olivecrest.org.

About Don Francisco's Coffee

Don Francisco's Coffee is the flagship premium brand of Gaviña Coffee Company. A leading California retail brand, Don Francisco's Coffee is also available nationally via fine grocery retailers, donfranciscos.com, and Amazon. Don Francisco's includes a wide array of coffees and roast styles made for a variety of brewing methods, including single-serve pods and espresso capsules. To learn more about Don Francisco's Coffee, please visit www.donfranciscos.com.

About Olive Crest

Since 1973, Olive Crest has transformed the lives of nearly 300,000 children and their families. We work tirelessly to meet the individual needs of kids in crisis by providing safe homes, counseling, and education for both youth and parents. Our many innovative programs reflect our conviction that strengthening the family is one of the most powerful ways to help heal children. Our 98% stability rate is a testament to the lifelong commitment and unwavering compassion that the Olive Crest family maintains to the children and families we serve even after they have graduated from our programs.

Olive Crest serves 5,000 children and families each day throughout the Western United States. For information, call 866.461.2445 or visit www.olivecrest.org.

SOURCE Don Francisco’s Coffee