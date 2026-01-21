Don Gato Celebrates Bringing His Legendary Tequila - and Danny McBride - to the Sunshine State with Two Major Events on Jan. 29

The Feline-Loving Luchador Makes His Florida Debut with first-ever bottle-signing at ABC Fine Wine & Spirits and a Special Appearance at MLW Battle Riot VIII

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Don Gato, the undefeated luchador with a well-documented love of cats and cool times, is officially bringing his award-winning tequila to the Sunshine State. To mark the Florida arrival, Don Gato Tequila will host a highly anticipated retail bottle signing featuring Don Gato himself alongside actor, writer, and producer Danny McBride- an outspoken admirer of the luchador behind the tequila. The event will take place in partnership with ABC Fine Wine & Spirits at their St. Cloud location on Thursday, Jan. 29, from 3:00–5:00 PM, following a press conference at 1:30 PM.

Danny McBride & Don Gato

The event marks McBride's first-ever retail bottle signing for Don Gato Tequila and is expected to draw hundreds of customers, many of whom are anticipated to line up early for the chance to purchase a signed bottle and experience Don Gato's Florida debut firsthand.

Adding to the spectacle, select fighters from Major League Wrestling (MLW) will be present at the retail signing, paying their respects to Don Gato - a figure widely revered among wrestlers for his undefeated record and uncompromising code.

Later that evening, Don Gato will also appear at MLW's biggest event of the year, Battle RIOT VIII at the Osceola Heritage Park's Events Center in Kissimmee, FL at 7:30 PM, where he is expected to observe the action closely and remain undefeated. Tickets are available at MLWLive.com.

While some know Don Gato as the legendary luchador who never lost a match, his reputation in the U.S. is increasingly defined by something just as formidable: his tequila. Crafted from 100% Blue Weber agave and made with zero additives, Don Gato Tequila has earned international acclaim for delivering serious quality with an unapologetically irreverent point of view.

McBride's connection to Don Gato began years ago during time spent in Mexico documenting the luchador's story, an effort that evolved into a series of tequila-fueled sagas celebrating Don Gato's passions, creative process, and highly disciplined approach to cool times. Directed by McBride's longtime collaborator and film school classmate David Gordon Green (Pineapple Express, Halloween), the sagas feature McBride, his friend Steve, and, of course, Don Gato himself, chronicling the legend's tequila artistry and unmatched party acumen.

"While I was filming Don Gato and having cool times, I was introduced to the best additive-free tequila I've ever had," said McBride. "To pay homage to Don Gato, and to help pay for the tab I ran up while drinking his tequila that I assumed was free, I've been sharing his tequila with friends around the U.S. I'm just happy Florida finally gets to meet him."

Don Gato Tequila is produced in the Lowlands of Jalisco using mature agave and traditional methods, resulting in two internationally awarded expressions:

Blanco (SRP $39.99): Gold Medal, 2024 San Francisco World Spirits Competition Reposado (SRP $44.99): Gold Medal and 95-point rating, 2024 New York International Spirits Competition; named one of 2025's "Top Five New Tequilas Under $60" by Bottle Raiders

The Florida debut represents another major chapter in Don Gato Tequila's carefully paced rollout, introducing the legend - and his tequila - to a state known for heat, spectacle, and a deep appreciation for bold personalities.

ABOUT THE JANUARY 29TH EVENTS:

The retail bottle signing will take place from 3:00–5:00 PM at ABC Fine Wine & Spirits in St. Cloud (3555 13th Street) and is free and open to the public, with bottles available for purchase while supplies last. Fans are encouraged to arrive early. A press conference will precede the signing at 1:30 PM. Later that evening, Don Gato will appear at MLW's Battle RIOT VIII at the Osceola Heritage Events Center in Kissimmee, with tickets still available to the public.

ABOUT DON GATO TEQUILA:

Don Gato Tequila is a premium tequila perfected by undefeated luchador Don Gato and brought to life through wild, tequila-fueled sagas narrated by longtime fan Danny McBride. Crafted from 100% Blue Weber agave grown in the Lowlands of Jalisco, it delivers bold, unmasked flavor with zero additives. Featuring award-winning Blanco and Reposado expressions, Don Gato is made good for cool times, and for anyone who appreciates high-quality, clean tequila with a little myth in its muscle.

ABOUT DANNY MCBRIDE:

Danny McBride is an American actor, comedian, producer, and writer best known for his roles in HBO television series Eastbound & Down, Vice Principals, and The Righteous Gemstones.

For more information and to find where to buy Don Gato Tequila, visit http://www.dongatotequila.com/, follow @DonGatoTequila on Instagram, or email [email protected]. Made good. For cool times. Please drink responsibly.

ABOUT MAJOR LEAGUE WRESTLING

Major League Wrestling (MLW®) is a sports media holding company, offering television content, action figures, apparel, live events, and ancillary entertainment. MLW operates live events in major markets, including New York, Chicago, and Los Angeles.

One of the fastest growing wrestling leagues today, MLW programming is available in over 60 countries worldwide, including on beIN Sports in the U.S. and Ayozat TV on SKY in the United Kingdom. MLW premium live events stream monthly live online. MLW events showcase top ranked professional wrestling, with fighters representing countries around the world.

For more information visit MLW.com and follow MLW on X, Instagram and YouTube.

