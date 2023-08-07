Don Matejko joins Siteimprove as Chief Revenue Officer to accelerate revenue and drive global growth

News provided by

Siteimprove

07 Aug, 2023, 13:00 ET

Digital content experience company expands executive team with ex-Adobe Martech commercial leader

SEATTLE, Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Siteimprove, the leading platform that empowers brands to stand out with engaging, accessible, and high-performing digital content experiences, today announced the appointment of Don Matejko as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) to lead its go-to-market strategy and execution.

In this role, Don will be responsible for all revenue generation efforts, driving alignment and partnership across commercial functions, and implementing new strategic initiatives to drive global growth and expanded market presence.

Continue Reading
Don Matejko, Siteimprove's New CRO, Professional Headshot
Don Matejko, Siteimprove's New CRO, Professional Headshot

Don brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of success in the SaaS, marketing technology, and artificial intelligence industries. He has more than 20 years of expertise in building high-performing revenue organizations through sales, partner, and customer success leadership roles at some of the sector's most notable brands, including SAP, Adobe, Oracle, EMC, Shift Technology, and Showpad.

Most recently, Don was CRO at Magnit, where his leadership improved operational efficiency, streamlined sales processes, enhanced the customer journey, opened new sales markets, and helped the company overachieve on revenue. As a tenured CRO, board member, and investment advisor, Don is well-positioned to lead Siteimprove's revenue-focused initiatives and foster sustainable business growth.

"I'm excited to jump right in, roll up my sleeves and support the Siteimprove team to take full advantage of the market opportunity we are facing", Don said. "My focus coming in will be to build on the great work already put in place by our Sales, Partner, and Customer teams to ensure an integrated, enjoyable customer buying experience from prospect through to power user. I want to ensure we continue to drive bold innovation that brings in new customers and adds value to those already using our products."

Shane Paladin, CEO of Siteimprove, shared, "In today's world it's hard to break through distractions to capture the attention of your buyers. We help our customers be more relevant and reach their target audience with high-performing content, providing a best-in-class, inclusive digital experience that defies boundaries of all kinds–whether they're cultural, language, or physical. Don is the perfect fit to round out our leadership team. His experience in driving top-line growth, promoting operational rigor, and fostering a customer-centric culture will help lay a path for long-term company success."

About Siteimprove

Siteimprove empowers brands to stand out with engaging, accessible, and high-performing digital experiences for every website visitor. More than 7,000 companies around the world use Siteimprove solutions to create engaging digital content experiences that capture customer attention, drive marketing success, and grow revenue.

Contact:
Sarah Bergstrom, [email protected]

Website: www.siteimprove.com

SOURCE Siteimprove

Also from this source

Siteimprove Announces British Touring Car Championship Driver Nicolas (Nic) Hamilton as 2023 Brand Ambassador

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.