Donald Duck Appears on a Custom Episode of Hot Ones as The Walt Disney Company Continues Celebrating 90 Years of the Iconic Duck

Donald Duck is an iconic character and has played a key role in Disney's unparalleled storytelling legacy. Donald's relatable frustrations with everyday life and events have made him one of the world's most famous personalities. His popularity and accomplishments both on and off screen have earned him numerous accolades, including a star on the legendary Hollywood Walk of Fame and having his webbed footprints immortalized in cement outside the famed Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.

"Mickey Mouse and his friends, including Donald Duck have always been a part of popular culture so it only made sense that Donald and Mickey appear on one of the most recognized internet shows with celebrity guests," said Tim Pennoyer, director, Brand Marketing, The Walt Disney Company.

Animation for Donald Duck on this custom episode of Hot Ones was done by the Walt Disney Animation Studios team, led by legendary animator Eric Goldberg best known for animating Genie in Disney's Aladdin (1992) and directing Disney's Pocahontas (1995). Tony Anselmo voiced Donald Duck and Bret Iwan voiced Mickey Mouse for this special appearance on Hot Ones.

"It's been a great honor to direct two of our greatest stars, Donald Duck and Mickey Mouse, on this special episode of Hot Ones. Of course, Donald can get a bit cranky at times, but all of the artists involved loved animating him!" said Goldberg. "It was a blast working with Sean Evans and the Hot Ones team, and the voices of Donald, Tony Anselmo, and Mickey, Bret Iwan."

As we continue to celebrate Donald Duck and Mickey and his friends, expect to see them in even more fun and new ways. Be sure to watch this custom episode of Hot Ones here.

