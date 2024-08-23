Donald Duck Appears on a Custom Episode of Hot Ones as The Walt Disney Company Continues Celebrating 90 Years of the Iconic Duck

The Walt Disney Company

Aug 23, 2024, 13:00 ET

BURBANK, Calif., Aug. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, in celebration of 90 years of Donald Duck, one of the internet's hottest celebrity interview shows, Hot Ones, released a custom episode with special guest Donald Duck. Put up to the challenge by Daisy Duck and with support from Mickey Mouse, in this episode, Donald is set to prove he can take on the heat of a special curated set of Disney hot sauces over cauliflower wings as host Sean Evans dives into a series of questions for the famous duck with a heart of gold. This episode highlights Donald's history while also showing why he's famously known to be temperamental. 

Donald Duck is an iconic character and has played a key role in Disney's unparalleled storytelling legacy. Donald's relatable frustrations with everyday life and events have made him one of the world's most famous personalities. His popularity and accomplishments both on and off screen have earned him numerous accolades, including a star on the legendary Hollywood Walk of Fame and having his webbed footprints immortalized in cement outside the famed Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.

"Mickey Mouse and his friends, including Donald Duck have always been a part of popular culture so it only made sense that Donald and Mickey appear on one of the most recognized internet shows with celebrity guests," said Tim Pennoyer, director, Brand Marketing, The Walt Disney Company. 

Animation for Donald Duck on this custom episode of Hot Ones was done by the Walt Disney Animation Studios team, led by legendary animator Eric Goldberg best known for animating Genie in Disney's Aladdin (1992) and directing Disney's Pocahontas (1995). Tony Anselmo voiced Donald Duck and Bret Iwan voiced Mickey Mouse for this special appearance on Hot Ones.

"It's been a great honor to direct two of our greatest stars, Donald Duck and Mickey Mouse, on this special episode of Hot Ones. Of course, Donald can get a bit cranky at times, but all of the artists involved loved animating him!" said Goldberg. "It was a blast working with Sean Evans and the Hot Ones team, and the voices of Donald, Tony Anselmo, and Mickey, Bret Iwan."

As we continue to celebrate Donald Duck and Mickey and his friends, expect to see them in even more fun and new ways. Be sure to watch this custom episode of Hot Ones here.

About The Walt Disney Company
The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries and affiliates, is a leading diversified international entertainment and media enterprise that includes three core business segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. Disney is a Dow 30 company and had annual revenues of $88.9 billion in its Fiscal Year 2023.

About Hot Ones
Hosted by Sean Evans and created by Chris Schonberger, Hot Ones is the internet's hottest celebrity interview show. Hot Ones has welcomed a range of stars from Hollywood's biggest actors like Jennifer Lawrence, Idris Elba, and Viola Davis, to comedians like Kevin Hart, John Mulaney, and Conan O'Brien, to top athletes such as Stephen Curry and Shaquille O'Neal. With 23 complete seasons and over 300 episodes, Hot Ones has been recognized across the internet as a trailblazing interview style show with hot questions and even hotter wings. Launched in 2015, Hot Ones has received two Daytime Emmy nominations for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show and Host, and is now eligible for Primetime Emmy consideration.

