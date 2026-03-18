Donald R. McNeeley Honored with MSCI Lifetime Achievement Award

CHICAGO, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE: RYZ), a leading value-added processor and distributor of industrial metals, congratulates Donald R. McNeeley, Ph.D., on being honored with the Metals Service Center Institute's (MSCI) Lifetime Achievement Award, the organization's highest honor.

Established in 2003, the MSCI Lifetime Achievement Award recognizes individuals whose careers reflect sustained leadership, integrity, and service within the metals industry. The award was presented to Dr. McNeeley at the organization's annual meeting in San Antonio on March 17.

Dr. McNeeley previously served as CEO of Chicago Tube & Iron, which joined the Ryerson Family of Companies through the recent Olympic Steel and Ryerson merger.

"Don has had a meaningful and lasting impact on the metals industry," said Michael D. Siegal, Chairman of Ryerson's Board of Directors and previous MSCI Lifetime Achievement Award recipient. "Congratulations to Don on this outstanding and well-earned recognition. His leadership and commitment to the industry have helped shape both the MSCI and the broader metals community, and this award reflects the breadth of his contributions over many years."

In addition to his industry leadership, Dr. McNeeley has maintained a strong focus on education and thought leadership. He is a clinical professor at Northwestern University, where he teaches in the graduate program at the McCormick School of Engineering and Applied Mathematics, and he authors a quarterly column for The Wholesaler Magazine examining political, societal, and economic issues affecting the industrial sector.

His professional achievements have been closely aligned with his commitment to philanthropy. As Chairman of MSCI, he introduced the Chapter Scholarship Program, which has provided more than $13 million in financial assistance to the children of industrial metals company employees.

"Don has approached philanthropy with the same thoughtfulness and long-term perspective that has defined his professional career," said Richard T. Marabito, President and Chief Operating Officer. "His support of education and philanthropy has created opportunities for individuals and families across the metals industry and beyond. These efforts reflect his genuine commitment to making a lasting difference in the communities we serve."

Dr. McNeeley has a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in Economics, with advanced graduate training in business administration and management, including a Master of Business Administration (MBA) and Advanced Management Program (AMP) from George Williams College and Harvard Business School, a Master of Science (MS) in Management and Organizational Behavior from Benedictine University, and a Bachelor of Arts (BA) in Business Administration from the University of Wisconsin.

About Ryerson

Ryerson is a leading value-added processor and distributor of industrial metals, with operations in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. Founded in 1842, Ryerson has around 6,400 employees in approximately 160 locations. Visit Ryerson at www.ryerson.com.

SOURCE Ryerson Holding Corporation