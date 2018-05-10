Donate, Sell or Trade-In? Kelley Blue Book Helps Car Owners Make Informed Decision About Current Vehicle

Kelley Blue Book has offered consumers trade-in and private party values online for more than 20 years. Now Kelley Blue Book has teamed up with Charitable Adult Rides & Services (CARS), a full-service non-profit, to add an all-new Donate feature that allows owners and dealers to easily and seamlessly take care of unwanted vehicles. In 2017, more than 100,000 vehicles were donated through CARS, helping more than 3,500 nonprofits and charities benefit from vehicle donations nationwide, including St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Special Olympics, The Salvation Army, and more.

"Depending on the value of your vehicle, the amount of time you have before it must be sold, and your preferences around disposing of that car, Kelley Blue Book's KBB.com offers car owners a variety of options on how to move on from their current vehicle," said Michael Sadowski, general manager for Kelley Blue Book. "This enhanced section of KBB.com puts these options into perspective and gives consumers all the information they need to make a confident decision."

Donate a Vehicle

Owners may choose to donate for a variety of reasons. Sometimes there's not much life or value left in an old car, and rather than go through the hassle of trying to sell it for little return, donating the vehicle to a charity offers tax benefits while supporting a good cause. The donation will be a deductible item (as opposed to a tax credit) on your filing next year for the current calendar period. Typically, if a car is worth $1,000 or less, it's worthwhile to go this route, especially with free pick-up.

Get a Redeemable, Transaction-Ready Offer with Kelley Blue BookSM Instant Cash Offer

Using the Kelley Blue Book Instant Cash Offer tool on KBB.com, the seller types in the vehicle model and trim information, mileage, condition and other helpful details, and receives a cash in offer that is valid for three days. The seller then has the option to receive cash for the vehicle or apply the amount towards the purchase of a new or used vehicle at a participating dealership.

Trade-In with a Dealership

Many new-car shoppers tend to trade in their existing vehicle, making it part of the transaction for their new ride. Smart shoppers will check KBB.com for the trade-in value, so expectations of what the dealer may offer are in line with the market. Knowing the Kelley Blue Book® Trade-In Range of your vehicle helps owners understand if they are getting a fair deal, making conversations with the dealer faster, easier and more enjoyable.

Sell Private Party

If you look up the value of a car on KBB.com, the Kelley Blue Book® Private Party Value reports the fair price when selling the car to an individual instead of trading it in. Updated weekly, these values are the result of massive amounts of data, including actual sales transactions and auction prices, which are then analyzed and adjusted to account for seasonality and market trends. The private party value is traditionally higher than trade-in values.

In addition, the redesigned owners pages include consumer ratings, Kelley Blue Book editorial content, estimated monthly payments for trading up to a new car and more. For more helpful car selling and buying advice from the experts at Kelley Blue Book, visit https://www.kbb.com/car-news/all-the-latest/tips-advice-how-to/2100004134/.

For more information and news from Kelley Blue Book's KBB.com, visit, follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/kelleybluebook (or @kelleybluebook), like our page on Facebook at www.facebook.com/kbb, follow us on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/kbb_com/ (or @kbb_com), and get updates on Google+ at https://plus.google.com/+kbb.

About Kelley Blue Book (www.kbb.com)

Founded in 1926, Kelley Blue Book, The Trusted Resource®, is the vehicle valuation and information source trusted and relied upon by both consumers and the automotive industry. Each week, the company provides market-reflective values on its top-rated website KBB.com, including its famous Blue Book® Trade-In Values and Kelley Blue Book® Price Advisor tool, which provides a range for what consumers can reasonably expect to pay for a vehicle in their area. Car owners looking to sell immediately can also get a redeemable, transaction-ready offer with Kelley Blue BookSM Instant Cash Offer. The company also provides vehicle pricing and values through various products and services available to car dealers, auto manufacturers, finance and insurance companies, and governmental agencies. Kelley Blue Book launched its first international consumer-facing site in 2017. Kelley Blue Book is a Cox Automotive brand.

About Cox Automotive

Cox Automotive Inc. makes buying, selling and owning cars easier for everyone. The global company's 34,000-plus team members and family of brands, including Autotrader®, Dealer.com®, Dealertrack®, Kelley Blue Book®, Manheim®, NextGear Capital®, VinSolutions®, vAuto® and Xtime®, are passionate about helping millions of car shoppers, 40,000 auto dealer clients across 100+ countries and many others throughout the automotive industry thrive for generations to come. Cox Automotive is a subsidiary of Cox Enterprises Inc., a privately-owned, Atlanta-based company with revenues exceeding $20 billion. coxautoinc.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/donate-sell-or-trade-in-kelley-blue-book-helps-car-owners-make-informed-decision-about-current-vehicle-300646099.html

SOURCE Kelley Blue Book

Related Links

http://www.kbb.com

