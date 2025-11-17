Donatos Pizza Launches New Creamy Parm Sauce and Pizzas as Winter Approaches

New Chicken Vegy Parm and Bacon Spinach Parm Pizzas Make the Holiday Season Extra Flavorful

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Donatos Pizza, the premium pizza franchise famous for its abundant Edge to Edge® toppings, is launching two new pizzas just in time for the holiday season, both featuring the brand's rich and indulgent new Creamy Parm Sauce. Available starting November 24, the new sauce presents a bold alternative to traditional tomato-based sauces.

The two new pizzas include:

Creamy Parm Sauce Pizza

Chicken Vegy Parm : Creamy Parm Sauce, sliced chicken breast, freshly cut Roma tomatoes, green peppers, yellow onions, fresh mushrooms, baby spinach, smoked provolone, and Romano.

: Creamy Parm Sauce, sliced chicken breast, freshly cut Roma tomatoes, green peppers, yellow onions, fresh mushrooms, baby spinach, smoked provolone, and Romano. Bacon Spinach Parm: Creamy Parm Sauce, fresh baby spinach, hardwood smoked bacon, caramelized onions, smoked provolone, Asiago, and Romano.

With the upcoming holiday celebrations, pizza continues to be the ultimate crowd-pleaser. The new Creamy Parm Sauce offers more customization options for families and friends to share and will be available on any Create Your Own Pizza alongside Donatos' existing options: Original, Marinara, Olive Oil, Mild Buffalo, and BBQ, for comfort and convenience. Whether you're hosting a cozy family night, cheering on your favorite football team, or gearing up for festive get-togethers, Donatos' pizzas make sharing easy and delicious.

Donatos Pizza is also reintroducing a classic fan-favorite available for a limited time only:

Chicken Vegy Medley: Creamy Parm Sauce, sliced chicken breast, freshly cut Roma tomatoes and green peppers, fresh mushrooms, smoked provolone, and Romano – topped with a Buffalo Drizzle.

"The new Creamy Parm offers a delicious alternative for guests looking for something beyond the traditional red sauce," said Jodie Conrad, Chief Marketing Officer of Donatos Pizza. "This menu expansion is all about giving guests more ways to enjoy their favorites. Now, with even more customization options, families are sure to find something to enjoy at Donatos this holiday season."

For more information about the Creamy Parm Sauce and to find a Donatos Pizza near you, please visit www.donatos.com.

About Donatos Pizza

Donatos Pizza, founded by Jim Grote in 1963 in Columbus, Ohio, is a family-owned business known for its famous thin-crust pizzas with abundant toppings spread Edge to Edge®. Headquartered in Columbus, Donatos and its franchise partners operate over 179 stores. Additionally, Donatos Pizza is proudly served in nearly 300 non-traditional locations nationwide, including select Red Robin restaurants. Committed to quality, community, and customer satisfaction, Donatos Pizza has received numerous awards and accolades, reflecting its dedication to excellence and innovation. For more information about Donatos Pizza and franchising opportunities, visit www.donatosfranchise.com.

