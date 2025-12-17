Iconic Midwest Pizza Franchise to Open Locations in Houston for the First Time

Three Development Groups Opening Donatos Pizza Locations and Grow Lone Star State Presence Throughout 2026

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Donatos Pizza – the premium pizza franchise famous for its abundantly topped pizzas spread Edge to Edge® – is making moves in Texas with the announcement of three active franchise groups focused on developing throughout the Houston area. This is the debut of the iconic Midwest pizza franchise in the Houston area. Donatos Pizza is expected to open 2-3 locations this year with the first slated to open in summer of 2026.

With Houston in development and multiple locations in the Dallas/Fort Worth opening in the past year, Donatos is looking to increase its footprint with immediate market opportunities in DFW, Waco and across East Texas. The brand has ambitious goals to open over 100 locations over the next several years, aiming to become a household name in the Lone Star State.

"As an iconic Midwest brand, we're excited to build up a fan following with the help of these Houston groups, and spread our pizzas Edge to Edge® across the state," said Vice President of Development and Franchising at Donatos Pizza, Jeff Baldwin. "We are looking to sign franchise groups and partners to build the early locations throughout the state of Texas and continue to grow these markets."

The recent Houston development and continued Texas efforts showcase that the brand has firmly set its sights on the Lone Star State, signaling its commitment to expanding into a key market. With this move, the brand is not only making a bold entrance into the thriving and competitive Houston region but also demonstrating that it is poised to become a major player in the state.

"As we continue to grow our presence in Texas, we're excited to announce the first location in Houston," said Kevin King, CEO and President at Donatos Pizza. "We are looking to add additional locations across DFW and Houston and we look forward to welcoming aspiring Texas entrepreneurs to explore our franchise opportunity. Most importantly, we are excited for customers and the community to experience the difference of our high-quality pizza."

For more information about Donatos Pizza, or if interested in a franchising opportunity, please visit www.donatosfranchise.com.

About Donatos Pizza

Donatos Pizza, founded by Jim Grote in 1963 in Columbus, Ohio, is a family-owned business known for its famous thin-crust pizzas with abundant toppings spread Edge to Edge®. Headquartered in Columbus, Donatos and its franchise partners operate over 179 stores. Additionally, Donatos Pizza is proudly served in nearly 300 non-traditional locations nationwide, including select Red Robin restaurants. Committed to quality, community, and customer satisfaction, Donatos Pizza has received numerous awards and accolades, reflecting its dedication to excellence and innovation. For more information about Donatos Pizza and franchising opportunities, visit www.donatosfranchise.com.

