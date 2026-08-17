Buffalo Chicken Dip and Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizzas Debut Alongside Donatos' New Housemade Ranch, Free with Every Large Pizza for a Limited Time

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Donatos Pizza, the premium pizza franchise famous for its abundant Edge to Edge® toppings, is giving chicken lovers something to celebrate. Starting August 24th, Donatos is introducing two new pizzas, the Buffalo Chicken Dip Pizza and Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza, which will become permanent menu items, both built around the brand's completely reimagined new Ranch.

Donatos Pizza Launches New Housemade Ranch and Two New Chicken Pizzas

At the center of the launch is Donatos' new Ranch, a true gamechanger compared to the brand's previous recipe. Made fresh in-house with real buttermilk and served in dipping cups instead of packets, the new Ranch delivers a richer, more craveable flavor that's just as good drizzled on top as it is for dipping. To introduce guests to the upgrade, Donatos Pizza is offering a free new Ranch sample with every large pizza ordered, for a limited time.

The launch taps into ranch's reign as America's favorite condiment. Ranch has been the top-selling salad dressing in the U.S. since 1992, 75% of Americans say they like or love it, according to Forbes, and this year international fans visiting the U.S. for the World Cup have gone viral for their newfound obsession with it. Donatos' new Ranch is the brand's answer to that craze: a house-made, real-buttermilk upgrade for a country that simply can't get enough.

"Ranch isn't just a condiment anymore, it's a craze, and we wanted Donatos Pizza to lead it instead of chase it," said Kevin King, President and CEO of Donatos Pizza. "Our new Ranch gives guests the elevated, house-made version of something they already can't get enough of, paired with two new chicken pizzas built to show it off. That's exactly the kind of innovation we're committed to as we keep growing this brand."

The two pizzas include:

Buffalo Chicken Dip Pizza: Inspired by the flavor of buffalo chicken dip, this bold pizza layers Boneless Chicken Wings with Hot Chicken Rub, jalapeños, Gorgonzola crumbles, and a Mariachi spice mix over Alfredo sauce and shredded provolone, finished with a mild wing sauce drizzle and the new Ranch served on the side. Creamy, tangy, spicy, and indulgent, the new Ranch cools the heat while amplifying the buffalo chicken dip-inspired flavor guests love.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza: A fan-favorite combination of tender, sliced chicken breast, freshly cut Roma tomatoes, crispy bacon, and Donatos' Romano cheese blend, built on the brand's Famous Thin crust and finished with a drizzle of the new Ranch. Savory, smoky, and irresistibly creamy, the new Ranch enhances the bacon and chicken while adding a cool, fresh finish.

"We wanted our new Ranch to feel like an event, not an afterthought," said Jodie Conrad, Chief Marketing Officer of Donatos Pizza. "It's made fresh in-house with real buttermilk, giving guests a richer, more craveable flavor they can drizzle, dip, or both. Pairing it with the Buffalo Chicken Dip and the Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizzas gives guests two completely different ways to experience the new sauce: savory and creamy on one side, spicy and cooling on the other. We can't wait for guests to taste the difference."

For more information about the Buffalo Chicken Dip and Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizzas, the new Ranch, and to find a Donatos Pizza near you, please visit www.donatos.com.

About Donatos Pizza

Donatos Pizza, founded by Jim Grote in 1963 in Columbus, Ohio, is a family-owned business known for its famous thin-crust pizzas with abundant toppings spread Edge to Edge®. Headquartered in Columbus, Donatos and its franchise partners operate over 177 stores. Additionally, Donatos Pizza is proudly served in over 250 non-traditional locations nationwide, including select Red Robin restaurants. Committed to quality, community, and customer satisfaction, Donatos Pizza has received numerous awards and accolades, reflecting its dedication to excellence and innovation. For more information about Donatos Pizza and franchising opportunities, visit www.donatosfranchise.com.

Contact: Betty Anne Richardson | Franchise Elevator PR | [email protected] | (847) 945-1300 ext. 245

SOURCE Donatos Pizza