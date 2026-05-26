Donatos Unveils Trio of Bold White-sauce Pizzas for a Limited Time

Legacy Pizza Brand Unleashes Bold Flavor Innovation and Expanded White sauce Options

COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Donatos Pizza, the premium pizza franchise famous for its abundant Edge to Edge® toppings, is elevating its signature lineup with a trio of bold Alfredo inspired offerings that will be available from June 1 through 28.

Donatos Pizza

Headlined by the debut of the Triple Meat Alfredo, a brand-new limited‑time creation crafted for guests who crave big flavor, the launch underscores Donatos' continued commitment to culinary innovation and high‑quality ingredients. Every pizza is topped from Edge to Edge® with abundant, high-quality ingredients, including freshly sliced vegetables, aged provolone cheese, and heritage pepperoni.

Due to popular demand, Donatos is also extending the availability of the Mike's Hot Honey Meaty Alfredo through June, ensuring fans have more time to enjoy its signature sweet‑heat profile.

Rounding out the lineup is the beloved Chicken Vegy Alfredo, a fan‑favorite that was originally introduced as a limited‑time item but earned a permanent place on the menu thanks to overwhelming guest demand. Its continued presence gives guests even more ways to enjoy the brand's signature Alfredo sauce and reinforces how customer favorites shape the menu.

Across the trio, Donatos also highlights nearly all its protein offerings, including grilled chicken, meatballs, sausage, pepperoni, and bacon, showcasing the depth and versatility of its menu. Get to know the flavor profiles of the three featured pizzas below:

Triple Meat Alfredo Pizza - A hearty Alfredo pizza built for meat lovers with a rich, velvety alfredo sauce base absolutely loaded Edge to Edge ® , savory meatballs, family recipe sausage, basil and crispy bacon.

A hearty Alfredo pizza built for meat lovers with a rich, velvety alfredo sauce base absolutely loaded Edge to Edge , savory meatballs, family recipe sausage, basil and crispy bacon. Chicken Vegy Alfredo - Sliced chicken breast, fresh Roma tomatoes, mushrooms, green peppers with provolone and Romano cheeses, finished with creamy Alfredo sauce on your choice of crust.

- Sliced chicken breast, fresh Roma tomatoes, mushrooms, green peppers with provolone and Romano cheeses, finished with creamy Alfredo sauce on your choice of crust. Mike's Hot Honey Meaty Alfredo - Heritage pepperoni and family-recipe sausage, smoked provolone cheese, and a shake of spicy chili seasoning, finished with a drizzle of Mike's Hot Honey®. All served on your choice of crust with Alfredo sauce for the perfect balance of savory, creamy and sweet heat.

"The launch of this trio of white sauce pizzas shows how much our guests enjoy bold new takes on our classics. We wanted to offer a full range of experiences, from a lighter option to something meaty to a little kick," said Jodie Conrad, Chief Marketing Officer of Donatos Pizza. "Featuring the Triple Meat Alfredo also gave us the chance to bring our meatballs back to the spotlight. They are made from the same family recipe we have used since the early days of Donatos, and they remain one of the most underrated ingredients in our kitchens. The hand torn preparation creates incredible texture as it bakes, and it reminds guests that we offer proteins and flavors they cannot find at every pizza place."

For more information and to find a Donatos Pizza near you, please visit www.donatos.com.

About Donatos Pizza

Donatos Pizza, founded by Jim Grote in 1963 in Columbus, Ohio, is a family-owned business known for its famous thin-crust pizzas with abundant toppings spread Edge to Edge®. Headquartered in Columbus, Donatos and its franchise partners operate over 177 stores. Additionally, Donatos Pizza is proudly served in over 250 non-traditional locations nationwide, including select Red Robin restaurants. Committed to quality, community, and customer satisfaction, Donatos Pizza has received numerous awards and accolades, reflecting its dedication to excellence and innovation. For more information about Donatos Pizza and franchising opportunities, visit www.donatosfranchise.com.

Contact: Maddy | Franchise Elevator PR | [email protected]

SOURCE Donatos Pizza