Dongguan hosts Asian Marathon Championships, and its high-quality development attracts global talents

DONGGUAN, China, Dec. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 22, the 17th Asian Marathon Championships and Dongguan International Marathon 2019 kicked off in Dongguan, a city with high-quality development in southeast China. 42 athletes from 16 countries and regions, including China, Japan, North Korea, and Thailand, and over 30,000 marathon enthusiasts from 28 countries and regions participated in the event. Daichi Kamino from Japan and Ri Kwang OK from DPRK, won the first place in the men's and women's competition of the Asian Marathon Championships, respectively.

This event is organized by the Asian Athletics Association (AAA), the Chinese Athletics Association, and hosted by the People's Government of Dongguan Municipality. It's the second time that Dongguan held the Asian Marathon Championships since last event in 2017. Dongguan has sent a warm invitation to the world while inviting Asian athletes in and run for a better future. It looks forward to sharing globally its ecological, cultural and innovative charm of Quality Dongguan, a metropolis within the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

Daichi Kamino said in an interview after the match that it was the first time he came to China. Enchanted by the beautiful and clean environment in Dongguan city, he would like to visit the city again in the future.

The open, inclusive, hospitable, and friendly atmosphere of Dongguan also impressed Dahlan Al-Hamad, president of AAA. He stated that the AAA family was certain to witness a best championships in the world when granting Dongguan to host the event.

Wong Tsz Yan from Hong Kong said that during the game, there were many audiences, staff and volunteers cheering along the path with great enthusiasm. The whole city is so energetic and warm. She hopes that she would have more opportunities to come here for the event.

For Radio Khubbiev, team leader of Uzbekistan, it was the second time in Dongguan. He was amazed by the development of this city and satisfied with the good results achieved by his team members in this beautiful city.

Du Feng, CBA's best coach and head coach of the Chinese men's basketball team, said in an interview, "The event, being more professional each year, is great for those who love running and keeping fit. People feel energized in their daily life here. I hope everyone can feel the joy of sports."

A spokesman for the Dongguan Organizing Committee said that Dongguan has witnessed much progress through its efforts to promote high-quality development. More and more talents are gathering in Dongguan, totaling 1.95 million, among whom, 126,000 are high-level talents. Both figures are increasing year by year, and Dongguan ranked sixth among the most popular destinations for college graduates in 2019. Dongguan is also striving to provide a more livable and professional environment for these talents. Inviting talents to participate in the Dongguan International Marathon is one of the measures.

SOURCE The People's Government of Dongguan Municipality