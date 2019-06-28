Donna B. Hall Named Publisher of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

"Donna has deep experience as an operator and senior executive for Cox, and this is another significant step in her extraordinary career. I trust her as much as anyone I know to do the right thing for our hometown paper," said Alex Taylor, president and CEO, Cox Enterprises.

She also served as Vice President and Market Manager for CMG Atlanta and Athens radio stations since 2014. In Dayton, she was the Sr. Vice President of Marketing and Client Solutions when the company integrated its radio, TV and newspaper operations in 2010. A recognized industry leader, Hall will be inducted into the Dayton Area Broadcasters Hall of Fame later this year and has been named as one of Radio's Most Influential Women by Radio Ink numerous times.

"This is an important day for all of us who care so much about The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and the essential role our in-depth journalism plays in the community," Hall said. "The return of a publisher role will bring focus to how we can financially sustain the AJC's important mission and public service to build a better metro Atlanta and Georgia for the next generation."

